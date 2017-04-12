Ultimate Graduation Guide

From festive graduation party recipes to necessary gifts for every post-grad, we’ve covered everything you need for a seamless graduation celebration—cap and gown not included.

1 of 17 PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

Graduation Party

These festive recipes include a six-layer coconut cake and luxe lobster rolls.

2 of 17 PHOTO © CHRIS COURT

9 Make-Ahead Snacks for an Easy and Amazing Graduation Party

From one-bite mac and cheeses to smoky guacamole, here are nine graduation party snacks that can easily be made ahead of time.

3 of 17 PHOTO © WENDELL T. WEBBER

5 Nonalcoholic Party Drinks for Graduation Celebrations

Catering to 18-year-olds doesn’t mean you can’t get creative with the drinks at a blowout high school graduation party. Here, five refreshing and festive nonalcoholic drinks for an incredible post-grad bash.

4 of 17 PHOTO © CHRISTINA HOLMES

9 Best Make-Ahead Desserts for a Graduation Party

Grad season is here, and you may find yourself planning a party for someone who can't legally celebrate with Champagne. From beautiful two-tone cupcakes to airy matcha white chocolate mousse, here are nine spectacular desserts to make ahead of time for a graduation party.

5 of 17 PHOTO © EMILY FARRIS

6 Best Party Dips for Graduation

Here are six fantastic, crowd-friendly dips for a graduation celebration.

6 of 17 Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

15 Essentials You Need for Your First Post-Grad Kitchen

Nothing will make you feel more like a full-fledged adult than the proper kitchen tools.

7 of 17 © Guy Ambrosino

Best Gifts Under $20

These are the very best gifts under $20.

8 of 17 © Victoria Morris

Best Gifts Under $40

From decadent cookies to handy kitchen tools, here are F&W's best gifts under $40.

9 of 17 © Ngoc Minh Ngo

Caviar

Good things are meant to be shared, like this white sturgeon caviar from Northern California.

30-Gram Gift Set, $100 at Roe Caviar

10 of 17 PHOTO © STEPHANIE SHIH

Easy Food Gifts

From homemade granola to the best-ever nut brittle, here are easy food gifts.

11 of 17 Getty Images

How to Save Money For Your Dream Trip

It's easier than you think.

12 of 17 Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

5 Apps That Will Help You Make Money While Traveling

From selling travel photos to packing extra luggage, here’s how to make some dough on the road.

13 of 17 ©  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here Are 12 Cheap Trips You Can Take Now

Get started on your 2017 travel goals for less than $400 round-trip.

14 of 17 Jaffar Ali Afzal—Getty Images

10 Phenomenally Cheap Flights to Europe This Summer

You won't want to miss these.

15 of 17 DieterMeyrl/Getty Images

How to Score a Free Stopover on Your Next Flight

Here are the airlines that let you see two cities for the price of one.

16 of 17 Sylvain Sonnet / Getty Images

How to Fly to Europe For Cheap This Summer

The competition on discount flights to Europe is getting hotter.

17 of 17 Rudi Sebastian/Getty Images

The Cheapest Days to Fly in Summer 2017

The best deals on international travel happen on this day in August.

