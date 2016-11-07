Evan Funke Previews His Forthcoming Restaurant Felix at a Paris Pop-Up

Tonight, Paris is going to be even more of a food-lover's destination than usual: Los Angeles chef Evan Funke, of the beloved but now closed Bucato, is previewing the menu for his forthcoming restaurant Felix in a pop-up at Paris's hip Ellsworth restaurant. Over the past few days, he’s been busy forming tortelloni and cooking down duck ragu in preparation for the big occasion.

“I’m most excited to see if the way I make pasta is well received by the locals here,” Funke says.

He’s bringing out the big guns, like a near-extinct organic Sicilian black wheat for pasta and pristine Brittany scallops to drape over rice, for his big Italian feast. After connecting through Instagram with Braden Perkins, the chef behind Ellsworth and its older sibling Verjus, Funke thought of popping in Paris as a “no brainer” after a two-week rendezvous to Italy earlier this year.

© Jessica Rather

If you happen to be in Paris, there’s still time to snag a spot at Funke’s seven-course feast tonight by reserving online. If not, sit tight.

“We may have a couple other surprise visits before Felix opens,” Funke hints.

In the mean time, here’s the menu to get a sense of Felix:

SPIGOLA CRUDA

Topinambor,burro di latte, nasturzio, Burgamot, diavolicchio pugliese

TORTELLACCO VERDE

ricotta, burro fuso

RISO SETTE ANI

Capesante di monte s. Michele

STRASCINATI DI FARINA NERA DI CASTELVETRANO

Sugo di anatra salvatica

PORCINI

trombetti dei morti, sedano, tartufo Nero

PETTO D'ANATRA SALVATICA

Cachi, castagna, acetosa

GELATO DI PISTACCHIO

torta di ricotta, pere da comice