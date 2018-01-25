The Minneapolis Super Bowl Tailgate You Can't Miss

Whether you’re heading to Minneapolis to cheer on your team or you’re a sad Vikings fan (like me) looking to drown your feelings in some comfort food this weekend, we have an insider’s tip on where to find the best food near US Bank Stadium on Super Bowl weekend. Two superb local chefs, Jorge Guzman and Jon Wipfli, are teaming up with Northern Coffeeworks and Able Brewing for a two-day, tacos-and-ribs pop-up dubbed Pig & Piña.

The takeover of the Northern Coffeeworks space begins on Saturday, February 3 at 5:30 pm. A DJ will spin tunes while Guzman, formerly at the F&W Best New Restaurant Brewer’s Table, and Wipfli, author of the new Venison cookbook, sling tacos for the masses. The chefs will be working out of two hulking smokers in the parking lot and previewing a few tacos from Guzman’s forthcoming Yucatecan concept, Piña. Diners will have three tacos to choose from: a smoked beef taco dredged in a barbacoa-inspired marinade with chiles, herbs and liver and topped with a smoked jalapeño salsa, a smoked pork butt taco with a roasted salsa verde and a vegetarian roasted squash taco with mole poblano, toasted sesame seeds, fresh cilantro and mint. Each taco, at $5 a piece, is served on a Masienda tortilla (the Oaxacan tortilla brand that chefs like Enrique Olivera and Rick Bayless swear by). Also, if you’re looking for something to grab-and-go, Pig & Piña will also be selling a Tex-Mex “walking taco,” an upgrade on the smothered Frito classic, with their smoked pork and fresh salsas for $8.

Wing Ta / @canarygrey

Come back on Sunday before the big game for a whole new menu. Starting at 10 a.m. (and until they run out) Wipfli and Guzman will be smoking over 500 racks of ribs. Rubbed with salt and pepper and smoked over hickory and oak, these sauce-less ribs are meant for the BBQ purist, but there will also be sauce on the side for those who crave it. Ribs will be sold in 3-, 6- and 12-rib portions, ranging from $12 to $30. Grab some to stay, or pick up a rack to bring over to your own tailgate. The menu is simple: ribs, smoked beans and coleslaw but let’s be real, do you need anything else?

On both days, you can wash down your tacos and ribs with beers like the BLK WLF Stout and Super Giant Golden Ale from local Able Brewing, or with a killer coffee drink mixed up by the Northern Coffeeworks team, who make one of the best espressos in town. Choose between “The Oaxacan,” a warm drink with espresso, milk, chocolate, warm spices and a hit of Xocolatl mole bitters, or the “El Viejo,” an iced coffee with Bittercube cherry bark vanilla bitters, orange and luxardo cherries.

Only a block and a half from the stadium, this is sure to be the best tailgate over Super Bowl weekend. And hey, if you aren’t cheering for the Eagles or Pats, at least you can cheer for some great food.

Pig & Piña Pop-up

Northern Coffeeworks

1027 S Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55415

Saturday, Feb. 3rd 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4th 10 a.m. until sold out