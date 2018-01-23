The *Buzzy* New Addition to SXSW's Food Lineup This Year

Austin’s annual fusion of film, interactive media, and music has officially announced who is on the menu for its 2018 SouthBites Trailer Park, the festival’s “roving food” exhibition. Now in its sixth year, the edible showcase features both “noteworthy SouthBites alumni” and rising stars in the food truck industry from around the country. In past years as with this year, that’s meant appearances in the mobile food court by Houston’s The Waffle Bus and Chicago’s The Happy Lobster, as well as three new trucks, continuing SouthBites work spotlighting tastemakers and changers.

Another new addition to the trailer park lineup is Roasters Village. This curated collection of top coffee and tea brands will go beyond the tech of eating to how (and with what) we’ll soon be filling our glasses. A collaboration between SXSW with coffee news media site Sprudge, the SouthBites Trailer Park extension will focus on 10 different vendors and roasters that, like its food trucks, are from around the country.

The specialty coffee and tea addition will encourage drinkers to “taste, touch, and smell” what some of the hottest names in the industry are heating up.

The inaugural class will feature the likes of decaf-driven Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company, Inc., the German micro-roastery Five Elephant, and sparkling cold brew Upruit. Other vendors you can expect to see as part of the festival’s emerging food coverage? Portland’s sneaker-themed coffee shop Deadstock Coffee, the six-city (Peet’s Coffee & Tea owned) Intelligentsia Coffee, Inc., New York’s converted carriage house blenders Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, cold-brewers Slingshot Coffee Company, (dehydrated) brewing water provider Third Wave Water, the playful and place driven Tweed Coffee Roasters, as well as farmer and delivery focused Vega Coffee.

Briggo Coffee Haus, the automated-coffee kiosk that uses cloud computing and robotics, will also be on-site — a perfect fit for SouthBites tech-meets-food experience. Roasters Village will be open from March 10-12 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.