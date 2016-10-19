Party for a Cause at Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke

Prepare yourself for the meat sweats: Underbelly’s Chris Shepherd is bringing back Southern Smoke, his annual outdoor bash gathering chef friends like Aaron Franklin and Ashley Christensen (and their grilled meaty goodness) to raise funds for the National MS Society.

It goes down on Sunday, November 6th, and there are still tickets available ($200 for general admission and $350 for VIP admission, which comes with early entry, premium wines and a gift bag).

This all started two years ago, when Shepherd found out his former sommelier Antonio Gianola was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He rounded up his buds last year for the first-ever Southern Smoke, which raised $180,000.

This year, Shepherd is aiming for $200,000, and he’s invited Scott’s Bar-B-Que‘s Rodney Scott to take on whole hog, Franklin Barbecue’s Aaron Franklin for brisket, Poole’s Ashley Christensen for beer-can chicken, City House’s Tandy Wilson for smoked Vietnamese bologna with nuoc-mam slaw, Pêche’s Ryan Prewitt for grilled oysters, Cochon’s Stephen Stryjewski for boudin and the HOUBBQ Collective for something spit-roasted that's still top-secret.

Of course, there will be great wine curated by Underbelly’s sommelier Matt Pridgen and Camerata’s David Keck, and brews from local breweries Saint Arnold and Karbach. Plus, Folk Family Revival and Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band are on music duty. Click here to ensure yourself a Sunday well spent.