Party with the #FWFesties at Austin Food & Wine

Transport yourself to Texas by following your favorite chefs, like Graham Elliot and Amanda Freitag, on Instagram and Twitter during the festival.
Everything is bigger in Texas.
Including the upcoming Food & Wine festival, going down in Austin this weekend, April 28-30.
You can get in on all the action—tacos and margaritas with Jonathan Waxman, grilling galore with Tim Love, wine 101 with our executive wine editor Ray Isle—courtesy the social media efforts our #FWFesties.
Check out @foodandwine on Twitter and Instagram, and look out for hashtags #FWFesties and #AFWFest. Our all-star cast of chefs will be Tweeting and Instagramming everything you’re dying to see at Austin Food & Wine.
Now meet the #FWFesties:
Hugh Acheson
Instagram: @hughacheson
Twitter: @HughAcheson
Graham Elliot
Instagram: @grahamelliot
Twitter: @grahamelliot
Amanda Freitag
Instagram: @chefamandaf
Twitter: @amandafreitag
Ludo Lefebvre
Instagram: @chefludo
Twitter: @chefludo
Jonathan Waxman
Instagram: @chefjwaxman
Twitter: @chefjwaxman