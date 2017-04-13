Many of New York's Best Chefs Come Together for 10th Annual STREETS Eats

Next week, 15 New York City chefs will join forces for the 10th annual STREETS Eats charity taste-around event. The fundraiser, which takes place on April 18th at the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) at Brookfield Place, brings a number of New York's top chefs together under one roof for a very good cause.

STREETS International, a non-profit based in historic Hoi An, Vietnam, acts as both a hospitality school and restaurant. The program offers an 18-month training program to local, disadvantaged youth and is designed to give them the tools and skills they need to achieve financial independence. Recenlty, STREETS expanded its operations to Ho Chi Minh City and is currently a finalist for the 'People Award' in the World Travel & Tourism Council's 2017 Tourism for Tomorrow awards.

For the event, which will also include a live and silent auction, each chef will prepare his or her own unique take on street food, complimented by an open bar with signature cocktails from top mixologists, as well as wine and beer. The event will include dishes from a number of countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Spain, France and Italy to name a few. See below for a full list of particpating chefs:

• Matt Abdoo, Pig Beach / Pig Bleecker

• Alexander Burger, Bar Boulud

• Floyd Cardoz, Paowalla

• Leah Cohen, Pig & Khao

• Thomas Chen, Tuome

• Ben Daitz, Num Pang

• Louis Goral, Amada

• Daniel Holzman, The Meatball Shop

• Josh Laurano, La Sirena

• Ken Oringer & Jamie Bissonnette, Toro

• Hoi Nguyen, Roll Play

• King Phojanakong, Kuma Inn

• Frank Proto, ICE

• Hong Thaimee, Ngam

• Robert Zwirz, Lupa

Tickets are $150 and are still available for the event, which goes from 6:30pm – 9:30pm on Tuesday, April 18th.