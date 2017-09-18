The Most Epic Social Moments From Music City Food & Wine in Nashville

Charles Reagan Hackleman / Courtesy of Music City Food & Wine

We came, we ate, we conquered. This year's Music City Food & Wine festival was off the charts epic—and here are the social moments to prove it.

Danica Lo
September 18, 2017

Every year, some of the country's best chefs and artisan purveyors gather in Nashville for the three-day bacchanal known as Music City Food & Wine. This weekend, we witnessed the festival first-hand and checked out epic demos hosted by culinary stars including Jonathan Waxman, Hugh Acheson, Andrew Zimmern, Jimmy Bannos, Tim Love, Susan Feniger, and Marcus Samuelsson

Here are some of the best moments from our weekend of sun, fun, and hot chicken overload.

Jonathan Waxman talks lobster in his seafood demo:

@chefjwaxman in his element - making seafood! 🦀🦐🐙🐟 photo by @charles.reagan #MCFW

A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on

There was barbecue—with caviar:

We ate all the wings. All the wings.

All things #wings @musiccityfw ••• #livefire #chicken #embers #musiccityfoodandwinefestival #nashville #thesouth

A post shared by Husk Nashville (@husknashville) on

We got to hang with some of our favorite chefs, including Susan Feniger and Marcus Samuelsson.

We witnessed Andrew Zimmern's gravity-defying glasses first-hand.

There was frosé. What's a party in 2017 without frosé.

The frosé is flowing, Gale Mayes is rockin', and we are loving Gospel Brunch! #MCFW @elouanwines

A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on

We watched advanced chicken-smoking techniques. 

@martinsbbq + friends is still smokin'! Photo by @charles.reagan #MCFW

A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on

Just look at this Bloody Mary and feel the fomo (or #fwomo as the case may be).

Our #BloodyMary DIY Garnish Bar is easy like Sunday morning... Give it a whirl at Gospel Brunch today @musiccityfw. 🎶 #MCFW

A post shared by Tito's Handmade Vodka (@titosvodka) on

Generous pours, courtesy of Hugh Acheson.

We always have a lively time at @hughacheson's demos! #MCFW photo by @charles.reagan

A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on

We stole this sign. JUST KIDDING we didn't steal this sign. But we thought about it.

We couldn't agree more, @kjwines. 🤣 #musiccityfw 📷: @midge.clark

A post shared by Food & Wine (@foodandwine) on

We witnessed death-defying feats, with flames.

@marcuscooks is on FIRE at his demo today at @musiccityfw! 🔥🔥🔥#musiccityfw

A post shared by Food & Wine (@foodandwine) on

Everything in these tents? We ate it all.

Thanks for an incredible night, Nashville! We can't wait to see you back at the festival tomorrow. #MCFW photo by @charles.reagan

A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on

