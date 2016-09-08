Guess Who's Coming to Dinner at the 11th Euphoria Festival?

They say lightning never strikes twice. Well, consider this an exception to the rule.

Curtis Duffy, the chef and owner of Grace in Chicago, is back again to host dinner at the 11th installment of Euphoria's food, wine and music festival in Greenville, South Carolina, later this month.

Just announced today, the five-course dinner from the James Beard Award winner will feature dishes like scallops with turmeric and licorice (pictured above), and he's also bringing Thomas Raquel, the pastry chef at Le Bernardin, for dessert duty (aka chocolate cremeaux with a bourbon froth).

It's all going down Saturday, September 24, at The Lazy Goat with hosts and chefs Michael Kramer and Steven Musolf, and there are still tickets.

Prior to dinner, you can catch Duffy on the big screen in the award-winning documentary "For Grace" with a glass of Champagne and a lively panel discussion with Duffy and Grace's general manager Michael Muser.