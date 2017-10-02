The Best Moments From the Fulton Market Harvest Fest

It was a glorious weekend in Chicago at the Fulton Market Harvest Fest, now in its second year, bringing together some of the best restaurants and craft beer purveyors in the region. Curated by Stephanie Izard and Paul Kahan, the festival features tastings from culinary destinations including Girl & the Goat, The Publican, Spiaggia, Quiote, Swift & Sons and Kuma's Korner as well as classes taught by experts from Cold Storage (oyster shucking), The Betty (cocktail making), and Little Goat (pie making).

"We are excited to bring back the festival for its second year," Izard said in a statement. "Not only does it allow us to showcase Chicago's amazing culinary scene, it's a great way to celebrate and collaborate with our chef friends from around the country."

Here, for #fomo sake, were some of the best moments from the weekend. Mark your calendars already for 2018, ok?

The custom pumpkins—as displayed here by co-founder Chef Paul Kahan.

Galdones Photography

All the foods.

Fighting sunday scaries with dishes from our lovely friends @quiotechicago @kumascornerwestloop @urbanbellychicago A post shared by fulton market harvest fest (@fmharvestfest) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Fabio Viviani catapults some T-shirts into the crowd.

Galdones Photography

The Champagne.

This beef sandwich from Swift & Sons.

Galdones Photography

The apple cider donuts.

This Publican Anker cheeseburger.

Galdones Photography

The corn!

The rumor is true... We are serving up elote at @fmharvestfest all weekend! Tacos and chorizo torta, too. A post shared by Quiote (@quiotechicago) on Sep 30, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

These goat tacos from Girl & the Goat.

Galdones Photography

Meeting your favorite chefs irl.

Chef Jason Dady makes poké.

Galdones Photography

The caramel pie.

Me oh my, this is seriously the best caramel pie!!!! 😋 and how cute is this mini portion served at @fmharvestfest today?! Love @beatrixchicago for treats and more 💜 A post shared by In Search Of Bagels (@insearchofbagels) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Chef Jonathon Sawyer's excellent bandanna situation.

Galdones Photography

The sausage boomerangs.

@violetapod is making sausage at Publican Meat Market at Fulton Market Harvest Fest! #fmharvestfest #wgnradiorecess #womenofwgnradio #sausage A post shared by WGN Radio (@wgnradio) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Chef Jimmy Papadopoulos demos curried cod.

Galdones Photography

The spicy sausages.

Yummies from day 1 of #fmharvestfest @jrousey Jalapeno Cheddar Brat from @publicanchicago Parmesan and Truffle Potato Skin from @barsiena and Dumplings from @bellyq A post shared by Linsey (@linseysowa) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Co-founders Chef Stephanie Izard and Chef Paul Kahan.