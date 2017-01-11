Follow the #FWFesties for Sun, Fun and Lots of Feasting at the Cayman Cookout

© The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Star chefs, sommeliers and bartenders take over the islands this weekend at this month's hottest food event.

Elyse Inamine
January 11, 2017

Who is ready for beach season?

The #FWFesties are.

The breezy Cayman Islands are party central for all the chefs, sommeliers and bartenders cooking and shaking up a storm at the Cayman Cookout, going down this weekend.

Follow @foodandwine on Twitter and Instagram and look out for hashtags #FWFesties and #CaymanCookout to get in on the action. Our team of chefs, sommeliers and bartenders will be on the ground, Tweeting and Instagramming everything you need to know at the Cayman Cookout.

Meet the #FWFesties:

Eric Ripert
Instagram: @ericripert
Twitter: @ericripert

Christina Tosi
Instagram: @christinatosi
Twitter: @ChristinaTosi

José Andrés 
Instagram: @chefjoseandres
Twitter: @chefjoseandres

Tim Love
Instagram: @cheftimlove
Twitter: @cheftimlove

Charles Joly
Instagram: @charlesjoly
Twitter: @Charles_Joly

Rajat Parr
Instagram: @rajatparr
Twitter: @rajatparr

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up