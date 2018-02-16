Food & Wine Classic in Aspen 2018: Talent Line-Up and Event Schedule Announced

The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen released its line-up and schedule of programming today for the 36th annual event, June 15 – 17, 2018. The weekend, which takes place at various locations throughout Aspen, is Food & Wine’s signature event and brings to life what the editors are obsessed with at this moment. The full schedule of seminars for the three-day event is available online.

This will be the first Food & Wine Classic in Aspen overseen by Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis, and will feature a cooking seminar with his former chef and longtime mentor Jonathan Waxman.

“For three days, we will bring a Food & Wine party to our home away from home in the stunning mountains of Colorado,” says Lewis. “The most important festival of the year, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is truly in a class of its own when it comes to hospitality. We’re thrilled to showcase incredible talent from the food, wine, beer, spirits, and travel industries and share with attendees the best new trends, ingredients, flavors, and techniques—plus a whole lot of high altitude fun."

The weekend will include more than 80 seminars, talks and tastings hosted by Hugh Acheson, Richard Blais, Anne Burrell, Justin Chapple, Rocco DiSpirito, Alex Guarnaschelli, Anthony Giglio, Ray Isle, Stephanie Izard, Ludo Lefebvre, Tim Love, Mark Oldman, Jacques and Claudine Pépin, Jordan Salcito, Marcus Samuelsson, Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, Jonathan Waxman, Dave Wondrich, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Andrew Zimmern.

New additions to the weekend include:

30th Anniversary Best New Chefs dinner on Saturday night on the Top of Aspen Mountain with participating alumni BNCs, including Hugh Acheson, Rick Bayless, Stephanie Izard, Rocco DiSpirito and more. Tickets are $400 and go on sale February 15.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample dishes from the Food & Wine 2018 Restaurants of the Year (to be announced in the May issue) for the first time at a brunch at the Hotel Jerome. Tickets are $150 and go on sale February 15.

Last Call, presented by American Express: This exclusive late night party will feature late night Asian BBQ from Aaron Franklin, of Franklin’s BBQ and Tyson Cole, of Uchi/Uchiko in Austin, TX. The menu will be a preview of their highly anticipated restaurant collaboration, Loro, an Asian Smokehouse concept, opening in Austin in 2018.

The expansion of the wine and spirits program with a rye seminar with David Wondrich and a craft beer tasting from Andy Chabot & Roy Milner of Blackberry Farm.

Additional highlights of the weekend include:

80+ cooking, wine and cocktail seminars on topics trending in the culinary world, including: “Lessons from a Grandfather” with Jacques & Claudine Pépin, “#NoFilter: Truly Tasty and Perfectly Plated” with Richard Blais, Mark Oldman on “Wines for Gazillionaires”, “Healthy & Delicious” recipes with Rocco Dispirito, Ludo Lefebvre on “Beurre, Beurre, Beurre!,” “Peanut Butter & Jammin' Wines” with Josh Wesson, and “In the Kitchen with the winner of Top Chef Colorado”.

The famed Grand Tasting Pavilion, an unparalleled epicurean adventure with nearly 200 brands.

The 29th annual American Express Restaurant Trade Program, which combines the best and brightest minds in the business on industry challenges.

2018 Food & Wine Best New Chefs tastings in the Grand Tasting Pavilion.

Celebrity Chef Charity 5K race along the Rio Grande River benefiting Wholesome Wave.

Tickets for the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen are $1,600 before March 1, 2018. The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen proudly supports Grow for Good, benefiting Wholesome Wave Foundation, through ticket sales and additional events like the Celebrity Chef Charity 5K. Grow for Good, in its 11th year, is Food & Wine’s national initiative dedicated to supporting local farms and encouraging sustainable agriculture.

2018 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen sponsors to date include: American Express, All-Clad Metalcrafters, Blue Moon, Delta Faucets, KitchenAid, Lexus, Patrón Tequila, S. Pellegrino/Acqua Panna, and Wines from Spain.



Follow the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen on Facebook or #fwclassic for more on the weekend.