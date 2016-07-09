Cirque du Soleil Takes Over Chefs Club NY

The connection between food and art has never been stronger. A few good examples: food-focused tours at the Met and L.A. Artist-turned-chef Craig Thorton's visually stunning dishes. This holds true for performing mediums as well: Chef brothers Ferran and Albert Ardrià, of Spain’s El Bulli, and Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté recently opened Heart Ibiza, which combines a cabaret-style nightclub with Cirque du Soleil-designed street-food carts offering dishes like basil-and-Parmesan air waffles.

If you can't make it to Ibiza, you can still experience an amazing dinner and performance in new York. On July 13, lucky diners at Chefs Club by Food & Wine can enjoy a three-course prix fixe inspired by Cirque du Soleil while watching stars from the show perform.

Visit chefsclub.com for reservations or contact the studio at 212-941-1100.