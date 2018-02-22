We Spent a Weekend at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, Here's What Happened

Food & Wine spent the weekend in Napa, where we partnered with the Culinary Institute of America to host a three-day immersive food and wine experience—packed with epic tastings, local flavors, hands-on cooking demos, and quality time with some of our editors as well as the region's top chefs. Here's what happened (spoiler: it was delicious).

Save the date for two of our upcoming Food & Wine and Culinary Institute of America events in July and October this year!

Executive Editor Ray Isle welcomes guests

Victor Samuel Photography

CIA Sommelier Jeff Prather tells the history of Napa in eight glasses

Victor Samuel Photography

Behold this Instagram-worthy pizza moment at the walkaround dinner experience opening night.

Victor Samuel Photography

Chef Sandy Sauter led an Italian breakfast and pasta making workshop on Saturday morning.

Victor Samuel Photography

Ray Isle gets in on the hands-on cooking demo fun.

Victor Samuel Photography

We endorse butter. Chef David Leyva leads a winter pies and tarts workshop.

Victor Samuel Photography

At the Chef's Table California Bounty Dinner that evening

Victor Samuel Photography

The gorgeous table setting for Saturday night's dinner.

Victor Samuel Photography

Sunday brunch was a chef battle!

Victor Samuel Photography

What we talk about when we talk about brunch.

Victor Samuel Photography

Congratulations to Chef Hilary Sullivan for winning the Brunch Battle!

