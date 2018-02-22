We Spent a Weekend at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, Here's What Happened

Victor Samuel Photography
Brunch battles, epic wine tastings, hands-on cooking workshops, and more.
Food & Wine spent the weekend in Napa, where we partnered with the Culinary Institute of America to host a three-day immersive food and wine experience—packed with epic tastings, local flavors, hands-on cooking demos, and quality time with some of our editors as well as the region's top chefs. Here's what happened (spoiler: it was delicious).
Save the date for two of our upcoming Food & Wine and Culinary Institute of America events in July and October this year!
Executive Editor Ray Isle welcomes guests
CIA Sommelier Jeff Prather tells the history of Napa in eight glasses
Behold this Instagram-worthy pizza moment at the walkaround dinner experience opening night.
Chef Sandy Sauter led an Italian breakfast and pasta making workshop on Saturday morning.
Ray Isle gets in on the hands-on cooking demo fun.
We endorse butter. Chef David Leyva leads a winter pies and tarts workshop.
At the Chef's Table California Bounty Dinner that evening
The gorgeous table setting for Saturday night's dinner.
Sunday brunch was a chef battle!
What we talk about when we talk about brunch.
Congratulations to Chef Hilary Sullivan for winning the Brunch Battle!
