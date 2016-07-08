Chef's Table Star Adeline Grattard Comes to Chefs Club NY

For two nights, the brilliant Paris chef will bring her fantastic French-Asian fare to NYC.

Paris-based chef Adeline Grattard's restaurant, Yam'Tcha, features a Zen-inspired dining room and incredible French-Asian dishes such as omble chevalier (a lake fish) with bok choy and ginger. And next week, she's bringing her brilliance to New York. On July 11 and 12 Grattard will cook amazing dishes that combine French and Chinese techniques and ingredients at Chefs Club by Food & Wine in New York City.

Visit chefsclub.com for reservations or contact the studio at 212-941-1100.

