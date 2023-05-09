Italian Pizza Experts Say This Country Has the (Second) Best Pizza

Outside of Italy, one city in particular stood out over the rest of Europe in a recent ranking.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Published on May 9, 2023
A fresh pizza pie being served
Photo:

Getty Images

Barcelona has always been an incredible destination for the food-focused. The Catalan capital has a trio of three Michelin-starred restaurants, is the home to the 3rd best restaurant in the world according to the list-makers at 50Best, and has an incredible number of options for everything from paella to patatas bravas.

But Barcelona is also apparently the go-to spot for some of the best pizza in Europe. According to the illustrious pie-rankers at 50 Top Pizza, the continent’s preeminent pizza comes from Barcelona’s Sartoria Panatieri. The restaurant also picked up an award for Europe’s Pizza of the Year for its wood-fired pizza topped with roasted cherry tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil hollandaise. (Before you raise your eyebrows about a Spanish restaurant winning the pizza crown, we should note that 50 Top Pizza has a separate list for pizzerias in Italy; those rankings will be released in mid-June.)

“Their motto is ‘from the farm to the pizza’ and it’s not just a saying but a way of being and understanding gastronomy,” 50 Top Pizza wrote about the restaurant. “A lot of care is put into each stage of preparation, such as the excellent homemade cured meats. The dough is left to leaven slowly for 48 hours as a whole, and then another 12 hours as single dough portions. It is a product full of personality and the pizza toppings are always balanced.

According to 50 Top Pizza, Europe’s 10 best pizza restaurants are, in order:

  1. Sartoria Panatieri: Barcelona, Spain
  2. Bæst: Copenhagen, Denmark
  3. 50 Kalò: London, England
  4. Via Toledo Enopizzeria: Vienna, Austria
  5. Pizza Zulù: Fürth, Germany
  6. Fratelli Figurato: Madrid, Spain
  7. Forza: Helsinki, Finland
  8. Napoli on the Road: London, England 
  9. nNea: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  10. La Balmesina: Barcelona, Spain

“Thanks once again to our producers who bring us the best ingredients for our pizzas, to our team, which as we have always said, is a fundamental part of this journey, to our families and friends who support us and make us better every day and of course, to all the customers and fans of Sartoria who trust us every time they enter the doors of our Gràcia and Eixample locations,” Sartoria Panatieri wrote on Instagram.

Sartoria Panatieri was ranked No. 5 on 50 Top Pizza’s 2022 list, while six of this year’s Top 10 were also ranked in last year’s Top 10. The biggest mover was Helsinki’s Forza pizzeria, which climbed from a ranking of No. 22 last year. 50 Top Pizza will release its list of the best pizzerias in the Asia-Pacific region on May 30, followed by its rankings for Italy and the United States in June.

