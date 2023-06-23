Hurry! Right Now You Can Grab Our Favorite Robot Vacuum for $200 Off

Let this robo vac step in and clean your floors.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on June 23, 2023

Photo:

Food & Wine / Daisy Rodriguez

Cleaning the kitchen floor is the last thing you feel like doing after a round of baking cookies for a special event or just dealing with everyday dirt and debris. So let a robot vacuum step in and do the job for you.

There are many different robot vacuums out there, but after testing out 30, we came up with one overall favorite. And while it can be a little expensive, you don’t have to wait until Prime Day to grab it. That’s because it’s currently over $200 off at Amazon.

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $320 (originally $550) at amazon.com

The eufy Robovac X8 hybrid may be small, measuring just 13.58- by 13.58- by 3.85-inches, but it has a lot of power. In fact, it can create 2000 pascals of suction power to inhale dirt, debris, and more. It is notably, also a mop, and has a 250 milliliter water tank, so you don’t have to constantly refill it. 

The vacuum also includes laser navigation, which scans out your home so it can navigate and steer clear of any obstacles, as well as AI technology that maps your floors and rooms and stores the information for later use. It connects to your WiFi and an app on your phone so you can select areas to clean. Plus, you can set up spots in your home to be no-go zones so it knows not to enter those areas.

When testing, we found that dust, pet hair, crumbs, and other dirt disappeared with the robot vacuum’s twin-turbine technology. And we didn’t just love it as a vacuum, we found it was an excellent mop, too. As with other robot vacuums, there’s some prepping to be done before letting it go on a cleaning spree. Anything that the robot vac can get caught on, from cords lying on the floor, tassels on rugs, toys, and shoes with shoestrings, should be picked up or tucked away.

We found the eufy Robovac easy to use, quiet, and up to our standards of performance. When compared to other models we reviewed, this robot vacuum hardly made any noise as it went on cleaning. After one month of using the eufy robot vacuum, one of our testers noted, “This has significantly cut down our vacuuming time to the point that we reach for the vacuum only for a shag rug and little upkeep here and there.” 

Hurry and snatch up our favorite robot vacuum while it’s 42% off at Amazon. Cut down on your household chores and sit back while this robot vacuum handles the job.

At the time of publishing the price was $320.

