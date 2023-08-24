We Think This Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Is an Incredible Value, and Now It’s 41% Off at Amazon

Cooking and baking are the essences of any kitchen, but with these tasks comes another less enjoyable one: cleaning up the aftermath. Breadcrumbs, flour, sugar, cookie pieces, and other ingredients seem to find their way down around our feet even when we think we haven’t spilled anything. But what if we told you there was a much easier way to clean all of it up?

Enter the Eufy HomeVac cordless vacuum cleaner. What was once a tedious job for a broom and a dustpan is now a breeze with this Food & Wine tested favorite. The slim cordless vacuum cleaner has the ability to reach into those nooks and crannies with ease, and another big bonus of its cordless design — no tangles and no trying to find an outlet to plug it in. And, as luck would have it, Eufy’s HomeVac H30 Infinity cordless vacuum cleaner, which we designated as the best value pick, is on sale right now for over 40% off at Amazon.

Eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

After testing 16 different vacuum cleaners, we found that this cordless vacuum model was a favorite because of its ease of setup, maneuverability, portability, and overall value. It is lightweight, weighing less than two pounds, and the dust box has a capacity of 250 milliliters, allowing for less time emptying and faster cleanup. It has a 100,000 rpm motor that provides powerful suction that lasts 20 minutes with each charge. And the ability to switch from a handheld vacuum to a stick vacuum makes this a versatile tool to have at your fingertips.

Cleaning is a breeze too as this vacuum comes with a mini-motorized brush for picking up pet hair on floors and upholstery, a 2-in-1 crevice tool to get into those hard-to-reach places, and an attachment for vacuuming hard floors that also doubles as a mop accessory. Simply attach the included already moist mop cloths to the accessory and mop away. According to the brand, for optimal performance, you should clean the filters once a week and replace them every six months.

During our tests, we were impressed with how quickly and well this vacuum sucked up debris, no matter what floor type we tried it on. This vacuum was lightweight, and we loved how easy it was to use and the slim design. It also felt very comfortable and balanced in our hands when we used it as a handheld.

Though a bit noisier than others we tried, it wasn’t a deal breaker during our tests. Overall, we liked how effortlessly and effectively it cleaned, along with the fact that it’s a less-expensive option compared to others on the market.

Make your life, and cleaning up your kitchen floors easier, and snatch up our favorite Eufy HomeVac Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale for $130.

At the time of publishing the price was $130.

