This Kitchen Scale With Over 100,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon Will Prevent Any Baking Disasters

Less than $15 for a lifetime of consistency.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale tout
Photo:

Amazon

We’ve all had those days. Your cake baked up flat, maybe the bread you made was off, or your cookies didn’t quite perk up the way you’d wanted to. And while there are a few reasons that could explain away those moments, one major way to prevent future ones from happening is to use a kitchen scale. 

Designed to make baking and cooking a more exact, seamless experience, this Etekcity digital scale has raked up quite the positive relationship with shoppers. And right now it’s a steal: You can grab one for less than $20 at Amazon. 

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale

Amazon

To buy: Etekcity Digital Food Kitchen Scale, $11 with coupon (originally $14) at amazon.com

When it comes to baking, measuring accurately is the first key to success. When items are thrown off even by the smallest amount, it can change the way the end product looks and tastes. That’s why tons of folks who bake often prefer the precision of weighted measurements. 

Not only will it help you produce the same results every single time, but you’ll also avoid the mess of measuring ingredients in cups and tablespoons. The Etekcity scale has all the bells and whistles you need too, with its sleek digital display and design. It has a tare button on the left to remove the weight of the bowl before you place ingredients in, plus another button on the right to control the units. And you can measure any ingredient in grams, ounces, pounds, fluid ounces, and milliliters, depending on the recipe you’re following.  

RELATED: Cuisinart’s Now-$30 Waffle Maker Is Your Ticket to Better, Buttery Breakfasts This Year

The digital display is also bright and easy to read, so you don’t need to guess whether or not you’ve got the right number. And, when you're all done, the automatic shut off will prevent you from wasting battery. Plus, when it comes to stowing it away, its slim half-inch-thick shape will fit into just about any space with ease. 

With over 100,000 perfect ratings, shoppers say it’s definitely worth grabbing. One person said it “makes baking so much easier,” adding, “I don't know how I managed without a food scale before. Even though it is tiny, it's still large enough to accommodate the base of the bowls for any of the home baking we do. It's easy to wipe off any mess that inevitably falls on it.” 

“Any great baker will tell you the key to successful baking is weighing the ingredients. After many years of measuring ingredients, I finally decided to purchase a scale. Now I wish I had purchased one [years] ago,” another reviewer wrote. “I purchased [this scale] for bread making, but it took my baking to a whole new level. A must have if you want consistent results,” a third wrote

If you’re struggling with certain baking projects and want to achieve more consistent results, start with this shopper-loved Etekcity digital scale. With a low price tag and a ton of perfect ratings, it’s hard to pass up. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
YHY Pasta Bowls 30oz
These Pasta Bowls Were Our Readers’ Most-Loved Item from Last Year, and They’re the Cheapest They've Been in Months
AirFryer Toaster Oven with Grill Tout
Hurry: Our Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is Nearly 50% Off, and It Comes With an Extra Perk
Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Amazon Shoppers Say This Small Sous Vide Was Their ‘Best Purchase of 2022,’ and It’s on Sale for Less Than $100
Amazon Weekend Roundup
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Tons of Kitchenware Items: Shop 20 of the Best Deals Up to 70% Off
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wire Storage Basket
Target’s New Spring Inspiration Collection Has Nearly 2,000 Kitchen Organization Tools—Starting at $4
charcuterie board sale roundup tout
Get Game Day Ready with These Charcuterie Boards from Amazon While They’re Up to 54% Off
Ninja air fryer toaster oven sale tout
Don’t Miss Out: One of Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Ovens Is on Sale for Nearly 40% Off
Michelin Starred Pastry Chef Essentials
7 Must-Have Tools to Make Baking Easier, According to a Michelin-Starred Pastry Chef
The 7 Best Kitchen Scales
The 7 Best Kitchen Scales for Every Cook
OXO Containers Sale Tout
Tidy Up Your Pantry with These Shopper-Loved OXO Containers While They're on Rare Sale
Bodum 1928-16US4 Chambord French Press Coffee Maker
Food & Wine Testers Say This French Press Makes the Smoothest, Most Flavorful Brew Out There, and It’s 40% Off Right Now
Early Editor-Loved Deals Roundup (first-person)
I’m a Kitchen Shopping Editor, and These Are the 11 Early Black Friday Deals on My Wishlist
Lodge LDP3 Reversible Grill/Griddle
Over 17,500 Amazon Shoppers Love This Lodge Griddle, and It’s 41% Off Right Now
Zulay Metal 2-In-1 Lemon Lime Squeezer
Over 31,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Citrus Juicer — and It’s 40% Off Right Now
staub cast iron tall cocottes 5 qt roundtall cocotte black matte
Whoa — You Can Score This Tall Staub Dutch Oven for Up to 71% Off Right Now
Amazon Early Kitchen Deals Roundup
30 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Already Shop for Your Kitchen—Up to 73% Off