I Drink Tea Every Day, and These Are the 6 Must-Haves for a Perfect Cup

First thing in the morning, I drink a large cup of iced coffee. That’s where my coffee drinking ends. Throughout the rest of the day, I periodically fire up my electric kettle for a hot cup of tea. It’s not just the tea itself that I find soothing (although that’s undoubtedly part of the appeal). It’s the process of making tea that I find particularly enjoyable. I have to stand up, wait for the water to boil, add the milk, and then give the tea time to steep. It only takes a few minutes, but this calming routine does wonders for my body and brain. I feel reenergized and revived — and my eyes get a much needed break from the computer.

If you want to start your own tea-drinking practice, you’ll need supplies. Making tea isn’t complicated, but there are still a few tools I think anyone who drinks tea (or wants to drink tea) daily should own. Here are six products that will help you make the perfect cup of tea every time — and prices start at $7.

OXO Brew Gooseneck Electric Kettle

Amazon

To buy: $100 (originally $105) at amazon.com

The most important tea-making tool you can have in your repertoire is a kettle. There are some beautiful stovetop options out there, but if you drink tea often, you need an electric kettle. The electric kettle is all about efficiency. With the press of one button, it brings a pot of water to a boil in about three minutes. There is almost no waiting around for that steaming cup of tea. And while you don't necessarily need more control as you pour, like you would with pour-over coffee, I like that the gooseneck gives me more precision over my mug so I spill less water.

I prefer this Bonavita electric kettle, however OXO makes a gooseneck electric kettle with over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer even wrote that it heats up faster than the Bonavita.

Large Ceramic Teapot with Stainless Steel Infuser

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $27) at amazon.com

If you’re making a big batch of tea, as opposed to just one cup at a time, a teapot is a no-brainer, even if you already own an electric kettle. I like to fill up the teapot with water from the electric kettle and steep two or three black tea bags in it. I bring it over to my desk, where I’m able to easily refill my mug while I’m working. I love the vintage, almost industrial style of this Dexam teapot (my version is yellow), however this 40-ounce teapot comes with a stainless steel tea infuser. It’s got an impressive capacity too: One reviewer wrote it can hold up to 5 cups of tea.

OXO Tea Infuser Basket

Amazon

To buy: $15 at amazon.com

Most people appreciate the ease of tea bags, which are low-effort and mess-free. However, I think that loose leaf tea, as well as chai powder, have their place in the dedicated tea drinker’s kitchen. The ritual around infusing loose tea into my mug or tea pot requires that I slow down and take my mind off my to-do list. It might take longer but the richer flavors are worth it. Just pour the loose leaf tea into the basket and submerge the infuser into the water; the wings at the top allow it to hang from the rim of your mug as the tea steeps.

This OXO tea infuser basket has 5,000 five star ratings on Amazon. It’s made from sturdy stainless steel so it will hold up in boiling water, and the fine mesh pattern prevents tea leaves from floating into your cup.

Set of 2 Ceramic Food Jars with Bamboo Lids

Amazon

To buy: $17 at amazon.com

I usually stock many different styles of tea in my kitchen at a time. I like caffeinated Twinings Earl Grey and Irish Breakfast for the workday, and several different varieties of Celestial Seasonings herbal tea for when I’m winding down at night (my current favorite is True Blueberry). Many years ago, I bought a set of white ceramic storage containers with wooden lids at a thrift store, and those still hold all my tea bags. However, this 10-ounce set of two is almost identical. The sleek design is simple enough to match almost any kitchen decor.

Demitasse Espresso Spoons Set of 6

Amazon

To buy: $7 at amazon.com

Stock a couple demitasse spoons, sometimes also called espresso spoons, near your electric kettle. I reach for one every time I need to stir milk or sugar into my tea cup, and they balance perfectly on a saucer. I love the way these delicate little spoons look in my kitchen, too. A demitasse spoon adds a touch of refinement and romance to the tea preparation ritual.

My demitasse spoons were passed down to me from a family friend, but this stainless steel set of six is just as elegant. “I used these for my tea, coffee or to slowly eat sorbet. They are pretty and spark a little joy daily to use them,” wrote one reviewer.

Large Ceramic Spoon Rest

Amazon

To buy: $8 at amazon.com

I typically think of a spoon rest as a tool I keep near the stove for when I’m making stew or pasta sauce, but you need one nearby when you prepare tea, too. Not only will you place your spoon there after it's been dipped and stirred in your cup, but it can also serve as a temporary home for your tea bag once it’s done steeping. Basically, you just need somewhere to rest anything wet that comes out of your mug to reduce splatters and drips on your countertop.

I use this Joanna Gaines’ Hearth and Hand spoon rest because I’m tickled by the fact that the surface reads “Spoon” in sharp, dignified lettering. However, this large ceramic version comes in a pleasing dark green color, and it can fit a spoon of any size in the bowl.

