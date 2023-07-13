Out of all the pots and pans for sale today, we’re convinced there are six essential categories for prime functionality in the kitchen, many of which we’ve tested for ourselves. We aim to help you wade through the mess to find the best pots and pans based on the cooking you do in your own kitchen. We also called in expert chefs Emshika Alberini and Evan Hennessey for advice on utilizing cookware to your advantage. Below, you’ll find our tested and expert picks for a well-rounded kitchen fit for any and all tasks.

Each piece of kitchen equipment is as varied in its design and purpose as any other kind of tool, and if you’re outfitting an empty kitchen , it can be an investment as major as buying new furniture. Navigating the abundant variety of pots and pans on the market to figure out what you truly need is intimidating.

Dutch Oven Despite their size and often misunderstood areas of expertise, Dutch ovens can serve myriad purposes in the average kitchen. Like the versatility of a cast iron skillet, a Dutch oven can be utilized on the stovetop or in the oven. Good for searing and slow cooking, Dutch ovens are also particularly skilled when it comes to heat retention and batch cooking, meaning they can be used for things like baking delicious bread, braising meats until tender, and simmering a perfect tomato sauce. Our pick: STAUB Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Our pick for the best Dutch oven combines everything necessary for functionality and durability. The STAUB Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte is practically indestructible and ready to last a lifetime, given the proper care and upkeep. While heavy and sturdy, the 5.5-quart size is a happy medium when it comes to the average home cook’s needs. If you will only own one, it’s best to avoid a Dutch oven that is too big to store easily or too small to get the job done. We also love its attractive and classic design — plus, we know you’ll pass it down at least one generation. Dutch ovens are large enough that many people prefer to give them a home on the stovetop, and with the STAUB’s color options, you’ll be able to match yours to your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $299

Wok Chef Alberini, who cooks with a wok both in her restaurant and at home, says the inherent versatility of a wok makes it a great tool for cooking pretty much everything. “They’re perfect for preparing a variety of dishes, such as stir fry and soups, as well as boiling noodles and other ingredients.” Finding the right size will depend on your stovetop's size, but comfortability of use is key. Alberini suggests measuring your stovetop before purchasing a wok: “Make sure that it is not too wide, heavy, or long.” When it comes to materials, carbon steel manages higher temperatures, giving your wok even more versatility. Alberini also prefers wooden-handled woks: “In my opinion, it’s more comfortable to hold,” she says. Our pick: Craft Wok Traditional Hand Hammered Carbon Steel Pow Wok Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart The best wok we’ve found is carbon steel with a wood handle and a reasonable price point. Comfortable to hold, the perfect size, and durable, this piece of cookware is meant to accomplish any task while never fading in quality. The rounded bottom and 14-inch size are perfect for flipping and stirring with many tools. Whether you’re cooking up a fresh stir fry or a soup that packs a punch, a wok will quickly prove to be an essential tool in your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $65

Stock Pot A good stock pot is a must-have. And contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a pot that takes up an entire kitchen cupboard. “Look for something that can fit three chicken carcasses,” Hennessey recommends as the perfect size for a stock pot. “Hardly ever do you make more than that; if you do, you can do it in batches.” A taller pot will also make boiling pasta of any shape a little easier so the water can roll, according to Hennessey, and longer pasta goes all the way in when dry. Our pick: All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel 3-Piece Cookware Set Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Williams-Sonoma This 3-piece set is a 6-quart capacity pot with a lid and a perforated insert. It’s perfect for pasta but can be used for anything from making homemade stock to steaming seafood. Made of heavy-gauge 18/10 stainless steel, it is practically invincible. Even so, All-Clad offers a lifetime warranty. It’s even oven-safe at every temperature. Who knew? (We did, and now you do, too!) Price at time of publish: $100



Saucepan While similar, saucepans and sauté pans are fundamentally different in terms of shape and function. Both are essential pieces of cookware for any home. As Chef Hennessey explains, “A saucepan has higher sides than a sauté pan and is better used for simmering or boiling liquids.” Saucepans can be made of stainless steel, which tends to be more durable, with even heating across the surface. With these, a better sear is possible. They can also go in the oven and endure very high temperatures. Plus, there’s no worry about damaging a nonstick coating. However, nonstick pans have the benefit of being remarkably easy to use and clean with ease. Our stainless-steel pick: Tramonita Covered Sauce Pan with Helper Handle Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Macy's A stainless-steel saucepan is such a mainstay in the kitchen, but it must be comfortable to use. The Tramonita Covered Sauce Pan with Helper Handle is a pan with a pleasantly shaped handle designed to support the cooking of sauces that require constant stirring and maintenance. Made of 3-ply stainless steel with aluminum, this saucepan offers reliable, even heat with a perfect performance at high temps. Cleanup is a breeze, which is excellent, considering one of the biggest downsides of stainless steel cookware is that it can be difficult to clean.

Price at time of publish: $75 Our nonstick pick: Made In Cookware Nonstick Saucepan Made In Cookware Buy on Amazon Buy on Madeincookware.com “I prefer nonstick and non-toxic cookware because I like very simple yet stylish pieces,” Alberini says. “I love lightweight and easy-to-clean products.” The Made In Cookware NonStick Saucepan was a clear winner to us, as is the case with many Made In products across our cookware tests. Nonstick cookware can lose its coating over time, rendering it unusable. This is why investing in a pan that will last is so important. This saucepan is durable and both dishwasher- and oven-safe (up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit). Price at time of publish: $169