News Entenmann's Turned Its Donuts Into Ice Cream Sandwiches The famed doughnut and baked goods company is hitting the ice cream aisle in time for summer. By Sabrina Medora Sabrina Medora Sabrina Medora is a freelance food writer and editor based in San Diego. Medora is the founder of Un-Plated a national platform dedicated to telling stories that celebrate the unsung heroes of the restaurant industry. Her work has appeared in Eater, The Kitchn, Plate Magazine, Wine Enthusiast, San Diego Magazine, and others. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Updated on May 2, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Entenmannâs After over 125 years in the baked goods category, Entenmann’s is now expanding its signature classics into the ice cream aisle. The bakery’s parent company, Bimbo Bakeries USA, partnered with Sorrisa Group Inc. (a food development company) to launch six never-seen-before frozen treats based on Entenmann’s iconic donut and pastry flavors. Courtesy of Entenmannâs The lineup features an assortment of ice cream fillings and sandwich bases. The ice cream flavors include vanilla, chocolate, or salted caramel, while the bases are all in cookie form — brownie cookies, chocolate chip cookies, or glazed donut cookies. While the chocolate chip cookies are the beloved Entenmann’s originals, the brownie cookies and glazed donut cookies are exclusive to these desserts. The tastes mimic those of the Entenmann’s brownies or donuts, while relying on the cookie texture for a sturdier sandwich base. Courtesy of Entenmannâs The full assortment of flavors includes: Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream SandwichesChocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream SandwichesChocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream SandwichesChocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream SandwichesChocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream SandwichesGlazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches Dumpster Diving for Discount Desserts Behind the Entenmann's Outlet "Entenmann's is thrilled to expand its portfolio into the freezer aisle and offer consumers a new lineup of ice cream sandwiches inspired by the iconic flavors our fans know and love," Alicia Rosas, VP of Innovation at Bimbo Bakeries USA, said in a statement. This move marks the first time that Entenmann’s products can be found in the frozen section and the brand is “looking forward to seeing how fans enjoy these special treats, perfect for any occasion!” Entenmann’s ice cream sandwiches can currently be found at Walmart stores nationwide. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit