Entenmann's Turned Its Donuts Into Ice Cream Sandwiches

The famed doughnut and baked goods company is hitting the ice cream aisle in time for summer.

Updated on May 2, 2023
Entenmannâs Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches
Photo:

Courtesy of Entenmannâs

After over 125 years in the baked goods category, Entenmann’s is now expanding its signature classics into the ice cream aisle. The bakery’s parent company, Bimbo Bakeries USA, partnered with Sorrisa Group Inc. (a food development company) to launch six never-seen-before frozen treats based on Entenmann’s iconic donut and pastry flavors.

Entenmannâs Ice Cream Brownie Cookie Sandwiches

Courtesy of Entenmannâs

The lineup features an assortment of ice cream fillings and sandwich bases. The ice cream flavors include vanilla, chocolate, or salted caramel, while the bases are all in cookie form — brownie cookies, chocolate chip cookies, or glazed donut cookies. While the chocolate chip cookies are the beloved Entenmann’s originals, the brownie cookies and glazed donut cookies are exclusive to these desserts. The tastes mimic those of the Entenmann’s brownies or donuts, while relying on the cookie texture for a sturdier sandwich base.

Entenmannâs Ice Cream Sandwiches

Courtesy of Entenmannâs

The full assortment of flavors includes:

  • Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches

"Entenmann's is thrilled to expand its portfolio into the freezer aisle and offer consumers a new lineup of ice cream sandwiches inspired by the iconic flavors our fans know and love," Alicia Rosas, VP of Innovation at Bimbo Bakeries USA, said in a statement.

This move marks the first time that Entenmann’s products can be found in the frozen section and the brand is “looking forward to seeing how fans enjoy these special treats, perfect for any occasion!”

Entenmann’s ice cream sandwiches can currently be found at Walmart stores nationwide.

