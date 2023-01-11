This Emile Henry Bakeware Set Is at the Lowest Price We’ve Seen in Nearly a Year

Snap up the pie plate and casserole dish in a bundle for nearly 30% off.

Published on January 11, 2023

This Emile Henry Bakeware Set Is at the Lowest Price Weâve Seen in Nearly a Year tout
There’s nothing like having a few trusty pieces of bakeware, especially in winter. They’ll help you serve up some of the most comforting dishes, like a bubbly lasagna or a lush chocolate cream pie. And a well-rounded piece that’s versatile and chic enough to double as a serving vessel gets double the points in our books, too. This Emile Henry set is no exception, since the rustic French-made design is the perfect combination of swoon-worthy and heat-holding. 

The biggest bonus, however, is that it’s on sale for one of the best prices we’ve seen since last year. You can snap up their signature rectangular baking dish, as well as their pie dish, in a sleek white hue for just over $100 right now. 

Emile Henry Made In France HR Modern Classics Large Rectangular Bake

Amazon

To buy: Emile Henry 2-Piece Bakeware Set, $102 (originally $145) at amazon.com

This set has everything you need for a chilly winter weekend — the 9-by-13-inch baking dish will house the coziest of casseroles, and the pie dish that’s roughly 9-inches in diameter by 2-inches deep can bake up the perfect dessert to cap off your meal. 

Emile Henry has been making excellent bakeware pieces in France since 1850. Both of the pieces in this set are crafted from clay sourced in Burgundy, giving them great heat-holding capability and distribution, which is key for anything you’re trying to cook in an oven. And once you get ready to serve your creations, the construction will help keep your food warmer for longer, too.

RELATED: Now’s the Time for Bread Baking Projects, and This on-Sale Cuisinart Machine Makes Baking Fresh Loaves a Breeze

Both pieces are oven safe up to 520 degrees Fahrenheit, and can go from the table, to the freezer, to the fridge, or vice versa without cracking since they’re not temperature sensitive. You can also use either the casserole dish or the pie plate under the broiler to get a browned top to your mac and cheese, lasagna, and a picture perfect pie crust. And on top of all of that, they’re scratch and stain resistant, which means they won’t lose their beauty, no matter how many times you use them.

Crafted with frequent use in mind, the pie dish (which you can also score on its own on sale for 41% off) actually ranked as one of Food & Wines favorite picks in testing. “Going into the testing process, the Emile Henry pan was our odds-on favorite,” testers wrote. “Having used one at home for years, we were always happy with its generous capacity, its consistently excellent browning and its elegant European looks,” they added. 

The dish consistently proved worthy of its price tag thanks to its heirloom-like durability and its ability to get an evenly baked and browned crust and warm filling every time.  

With a sturdy casserole dish made from the same material, these pans pair together to make a set that’ll be cherished for cold-weather cooking and future gatherings to come. Snap up the Emile Henry 2-piece bakeware set now while it’s on sale for its lowest price in nearly a year. 

Was this page helpful?
