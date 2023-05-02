Give Mom the Gift of a Cup of Coffee That Stays Warm for Hours with This Editor-Loved Mug

Ever since my daughter was born, the thing I’ve needed most on a daily basis is caffeine. One cup of coffee and black tea the rest of the day is my savior and my best friend. But almost without fail, my drink gets cold before I have time to finish it, which means I am constantly getting up from my desk to boil water in my electric kettle.

That’s why I think this Ember mug, which keeps your coffee or tea warm all day, is so genius. I’m not the only one: We named it one of our favorite mug warmers of 2023. And right now, you can get one for $30 off.

The Ember mug is a 10-ounce, battery-powered coffee mug and coaster. When it's docked on the charging coaster, the Ember mug will keep your beverage hot all day, or for 80 minutes at a time if the mug is used independently of the base, according to the brand. This means you can step away from your coffee to complete other tasks, and it won't be cold by the time you get back. With Ember, sips of unexpectedly tepid tea and the burnt, bitter taste of repeatedly reheated coffee will become a thing of the past.

The mug’s temperature can be adjusted between 120°F and 145°F depending on your preference via the Ember app. And the mug and coaster automatically switch off after two hours if they're not in use, and automatically wake up as soon as liquid is poured into the mug.

One important benefit of using the app with the Ember mug warmer is that you can turn the mug on to your preferred temperature while you’re still in bed or brushing your teeth, and by the time you head to the kitchen, it will be warmed up. When you pour coffee inside, it won’t cool it down instantly.

Our testers loved that it's just not the base that keeps the Ember warm, but the mug as well, which means even heating instead of hot liquid on the bottom and cold toward the top. And regulators within the mug monitor the liquid’s temperature, so that it doesn’t become so hot it starts to taste burnt.

If you know a mother-figure who is always in need of a hot cup of coffee, but is always so busy that it gets cold before she can finish it, the Ember mug is the ideal gift for her. And right now, it’s $30 off — just in time for Mother’s Day.

