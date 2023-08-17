Eggo Just Dropped a Boozy 'Brunch in a Jar' That Tastes Just Like Waffles

Last fall, Eggo and Tennessee's Sugarlands Distilling Company collaborated on an adults-only cream liqueur called Eggo Nog. The cinnamon-and-nutmeg spiced drink was inspired by the upcoming holiday season and by the number of parents who said they liked to treat themselves to an Eggo or two after they'd tucked their kids in bed. Now, almost a year later, the two companies have teamed up on a second "Sippin' Cream," and this time, it's inspired by some classic brunch menu items.

The new cream liqueur, called Eggo Brunch in a Jar, combines the flavors of buttered and toasted Eggo waffles, savory bacon slices, and a drizzle of maple syrup.

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," Joe Beauprez, marketing director with Eggo, said in a statement. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."

As of this week, Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream is available at retailers throughout the U.S. and can be purchased online in some states. (You can visit Sugarlands' Brunch in a Jar store finder to see where it's available near you.)

Unlike its more seasonal sibling Eggo Nog, Sugarlands' new Brunch in a Jar is designed to be enjoyed throughout the year, but you must be 21 or older to purchase either one. Both Eggo-inspired Sippin' Creams are 20% alcohol by volume.

Courtesy of Eggo

"Working with Eggo to bring Eggo Nog to life last year was a tremendous experience, so we're thrilled to partner with them again," Greg Eidam, master distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co., added. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved 'me time' in the evening."

And let us emphasize that you don't have to be a parent to enjoy a cheeky sip of Brunch in a Jar — or to cook yourself an Eggo waffle at any time of day.

