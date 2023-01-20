Egg Smuggling Is on the Rise at the US Border as Prices Soar

U.S. Customs and Border Protections says it's experienced a 108% increase in the number of eggs and poultry products seized at U.S. ports of entry.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on January 20, 2023
Eggs
Photo:

Nikada / Getty Images

The cost of eggs has steadily increased over the last year, to the point where all of us have probably stared at the price and thought, “that can’t be right.” But it’s true: The average cost for a dozen eggs hit $4.25 in December — and in some states, 12 eggs are selling for over $7.

But in Juarez, Mexico, shoppers can pick up a mega-carton of 30 eggs for the incredible-by-comparison price of $3.40. That kind of bargain seems to have prompted some U.S. citizens to travel across the border to buy eggs in Mexico, despite the fact that it’s against federal law to bring uncooked eggs or poultry products across the border

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), between October 1 and December 31, 2022,  it saw a 108% increase in the number of eggs and poultry products seized at U.S. ports of entry. 

“My advice is, don’t bring them over,” CBP Supervisory Agriculture Specialist Charles Payne told the online publication Border Report. “If you fail to declare them or try to smuggle them, you face civil penalties.”

Those penalties aren’t cheap, either. The fines for bringing undeclared raw eggs into the U.S. start at $300 and could increase to as much as $10,000. Before you get any ideas, no, you can’t just declare your egg haul to CBP officers and then drive home to make a less-expensive omelet. Even declared raw eggs will be seized and incinerated, but declaring that you’re transporting eggs will save you from any financial penalties. 

“The advantage of declaring it is, we will pick it up with no penalty issued,” Payne said. “If you fail to declare it or if you attempt to smuggle it, there’s going to be a penalty.” 

On Wednesday, Jennifer De La O, the Director of Field Operations at the CBP’s office in San Diego, tweeted that those ports of entry have also seen an uptick in egg smugglers. 

“The San Diego Field Office has recently noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry,” she wrote. “As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000.” 

Specialist Payne did confirm to NBC San Diego that “personal meals” containing cooked eggs or cooked poultry would be allowed to cross the border. Sounds like you might want to get that omelet to go. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fresh cheese wheels
50 Wheels of Smuggled Cheese Seized at U.S. Border
Canard
The Best Breakfast in Every State
Yellow Honey Trap cocktail with a bee pollen salted rim
15 Cocktails to Make With One Batch of Simple Syrup
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
Best Ways of Eating Overall 2023
Why Mediterranean Cuisine Is More Than Just a Diet — And Why People Love It
Fried Food
The Best Fried Food in Every State
A fully loaded tray at Lewis BBQ
The Best Barbecue in Every State
Apples plus ingenuity equal modernizing an American classic
Meet the New Wave of American Cider Makers
After #MeToo, This Group Has Nearly Erased Sexual Harassment in Farm Fields
After #MeToo, This Group Has Nearly Erased Sexual Harassment in Farm Fields
The Best Diners in Every State
The Best Diners in Every State
Best Farms in America | Soul Fire Farm
The Best Farms in Every State
Charlie Trotter
Before 'The Bear,' Chef Charlie Trotter Brought Fine Dining — and Controversy — to Chicago
Six great American liqueurs
6 New American Liqueurs To Try Now
Peter Luger burger
The Best Burger in Every State