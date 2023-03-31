It’s Spring! Our Editors Share the 5 Products They Can’t Imagine Life Without Right Now

Prices start at just $7.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Published on March 31, 2023

This post is part of our ‘Monthly Obsessions’ series, where we ask our writers and editors what products they’ve added to their kitchen that they now can’t imagine living without.

With the weather warming up, our eyes are turning towards the great outdoors. Whether it’s limiting the amount of time we need to spend in the kitchen or the grocery store, many of the products we’re using these days are time-saving in one way or another.

From a rubber jar gripper to get into those pickles quicker, to a vacuum sealer to limit the amount of trips to the grocery store, we asked our editors and writers what they’re absolutely obsessed with this month. Here’s what they came up with, and the good news is, prices start at just $7. 

Rubber Jar Grippers

Rubber Jar Opener Gripper

Amazon

To buy: $7 at amazon.com

“I have no upper body strength and these gripper pads make opening jars easy and fast with minimal effort,” says Melissa Chavez, our senior manager of commerce platforms. They come in a set of four and a variety of colors. Just put them over the lid like you would a towel and twist. It should be easier than ever to get into those pickles. 

W&P Peak Sphere Ice Tray

W&P Peak Silicone Sphere Ice Mold

Amazon

To buy: $14 with coupon (originally $18) at amazon.com

It’s almost time to drink cocktails outside on the porch, and Hannah Freedman, our associate director of growth and strategy has the perfect way to make your drink even better. “I've been making more cocktails and mocktails lately and this simple sphere ice cube mold has seriously upped my at-home bar game,” she says. Freedman loves that the holes in the lids make them easy to fill, and that they’re dishwasher-safe. “I can't wait to add pretty petals to these molds for spring spritzes,” she adds.

FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealing Machine

FoodSaver VS0150 PowerVac Compact Vacuum Sealing Machine

Amazon

To buy: $76 with coupon (originally $95) at amazon.com

“My husband and I go to Costco basically every other weekend; it's our happy place,” says Katie Macdonald, our editorial director of food news and deals commerce. In order to take advantage of the excellent bulk prices on meats and seafood, she’s been using this compact vacuum sealer from FoodSaver. She says “it does an excellent job of sucking out air (no bubbles!) and seals super quickly. Best of all, it hardly takes up any storage space — we can even put it away vertically.” 

Contigo Slim Can Cooler

Contigo River North Stainless Steel 2-in-1 Slim Can Cooler

Amazon

To buy: $15 (originally $18) at amazon.com

Ditch your Koozie. According to Megan Soll, our associate editorial director of commerce, “This durable slim can cooler from Contigo can also function as its own insulated tumbler.” She loves that it does well in the dishwasher, that it snaps on and off seltzer and malt beverage cans easily, and doesn't cost an arm and a leg compared to other ones. “The splash-proof lid is great for sipping and easy to clean. As the weather warms up, I know it'll make an appearance in my hand often,” she says. 

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Air Fryer

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

Amazon

To buy: $195 at amazon.com

I held out on getting an air fryer for the longest time. But when this Ninja Foodi model needed a home after our lab tests, I decided it was time,” says Mary Claire Lagroue, our associate commerce editor. “Now, I get the hype. I love that I can cook a meal in the two baskets, or my roommate and I can each use one. Unlike the oven, it doesn’t leave our apartment with the strong smell of broccoli or salmon, and washing with soap and water is all we need to do before cooking something else — no smells lingering in the baskets, either.”

