We Try Out Dozens of Kitchen Items Every Month, and These Are the 5 We Can’t Stop Using

This post is part of our ‘Monthly Obsessions’ series, where we ask our writers and editors what products they’ve added to their kitchen that they now can’t imagine living without.

Ever wonder what our editors are actually using? We talk about a lot of products, but if you’ve ever wondered what’s at the top of our favorites list, now is your chance to find out.

We asked five of our writers and editors what they are obsessed with this month, and the answers ranged from a trendy vinegar to a salad spinner that makes washing lettuce easier than ever. Keep reading to see what else our editors love, and add it to your kitchen, too.

Papaya 2-Pack of Reusable Paper Towels

Papaya

To buy: $18 at papayareusables.com

Katie Macdonald, our editorial director for News & Deals, received a sample of these reusable paper towels over a month ago and has become a major fan. “The cellulose-cotton sheets are stronger and more absorbent than paper towels — almost like a sponge, but flexible and faster-drying,” she says. The brand claims one sheet replaces up to 17 paper towel rolls, and Macdonald has to add that she is “impressed with how sturdy they are.” “From spot-cleaning my countertops to scrubbing my stove, I’ve only needed one sheet for the past couple of weeks,” she says, adding that she also “appreciates that it includes a hole and hook for storage, as well as the wide variety of cute designs.”

YouCopia Crazy Susan

Amazon

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

Megan Soll, our associate editorial director for commerce, invested in a few of these turntables for her pantry and says it “has made it feel instantly organized and helps avoid the usual bottles and jars toppling over when sifting through for that tiny bottle of vanilla extract.” She says “The plastic inserts are easy to clean and the spinner is sturdy enough that it'll survive the weight of heavier oils and sauces.”

OXO Salad Spinner

Amazon

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

Personally, I’m not sure what I would be without this salad spinner from OXO. Not only has it made my least favorite task — washing lettuce — my favorite, but it doubles as an excellent serving bowl, too. It’s so fun to push the button and watch the greens spin in circles, and because it holds 6.22-quarts, I can have enough salad for the week.

Salted Caramel Latte

Copper Cow Coffee

To buy: $18 at coppercow.com

“I love Copper Cow's easy and delicious pour-over coffee, and the salted caramel latte with creamer is my latest obsession,” says Hannah Freedman, our associate director of growth and content strategy. “It has just the right amount of flavor without being too sweet. The pour-over coffee requires just hot water and a mug, and the creamer packets are easy to throw in your bag and take to work to dress up plain coffee, too.” She adds that she even took these lattes in her purse on a recent trip and found them to be the ultimate simple morning upgrade compared to the usual hotel Nespresso pods. And it’s worth mentioning that even if salted caramel isn't your thing, Copper Cow also offers several other tempting flavors, including vanilla, lavender, and churro.

Wild Berry Balsamic

Acid League

To buy: $18 at acidleague.com

“This fruity and bright balsamic from Acid League quickly became my go-to vinegar once the temperatures in New York cruised above 60 degrees,” says Danielle St. Pierre, our commerce editor. “Bursting with tart raspberry and rich blackberry flavors, this perfectly balanced condiment tastes delicious drizzled atop burrata and goat cheese, and it perks up the vinaigrette in my salads. It's versatile enough to be used in grilling marinades, too.” Plus, vinegar is in right now.

