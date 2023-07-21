This Versatile Vitamix Blender Has Our Editor's Stamp of Approval, and It's Nearly $200 Off at Amazon

Score the Propel 750 at a major discount.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Published on July 21, 2023

It's no secret that Food & Wine editors love a Vitamix blender. They blend up ingredients like no other appliance out there, and they're built to last a lifetime, even with constant use. But, they are an undeniable investment, which is why we always feel the need to share whenever they're on sale. 

Today, you can find one of our editors' favorite Vitamix models on sale for nearly $200 off — a huge discount for Vitamix blenders. Specifically, it's the Vitamix Propel 750, a model from the brand's newest line. 

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender 

Amazon Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender

Amazon

This Vitamix model was made for home cooks who like to experiment in the kitchen, as reported by our Associate Editor Mary Claire Lagroue, who began testing this blender when it first launched. She ended up loving how it performed — it’s incredibly versatile, plus it has tons of perks that virtually made it impossible for any other blender to compete. 

It comes with the classic Vitamix base that is square-like in shape and a front display of controls. There’s also a  64-ounce pitcher, with a handle and a lid, as well as a tamper to help get thicker mixtures moving as you blend. 

This blender is unique in a few different ways. On the right is the simple on-off switch, and in the center is the dial. You’ll use the dial to control the speed of the blender, which goes from one to 10. As it blends, it creates the signature Vitamix vortex to help move ingredients down and around the blade. On the dial you’ll also be able to switch to different settings: smoothie, dips and spreads, frozen desserts, hot soup, and a self-cleaning mode. The blender can control the motor temperature, so you wont get a hot smoothie, but it can also heat cool ingredients if you need it using the hot soup feature. And, on the left side of the blender’s display is a pulsing switch, which allows you to blitz mixtures for seconds at a time. 

Cleaning the blender is so easy, too. One of its main features is that the pitcher is dishwasher-safe, an element other models don’t have. “I’m in the habit of rinsing the blender with water before following the instructions for the self-cleaning preset — filling it halfway with warm water and squirting a drop of dish soap before and rinsing it after — a process that takes just a couple of minutes. Easy maintenance adds to the blender’s appeal,” Lagroue writes. 

With Lagroue’s seal of approval, and staggering 31% off discount, it’s well worth investing in. “Its versatility alone makes it a keeper for me, and it’s more powerful and efficient than the blenders I’ve owned before. Combine this with the convenience of presets and a dishwasher-safe container, and I’m committed,” Lagroue notes. 

Bottom line: Sales like this don't come around too often for these blenders, so you really don't want to miss out.  

At the time of publishing, the price was $434.

