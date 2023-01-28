16 Food and Drink Gifts Our Editors Love for Valentine’s Day, Starting at Just $14

For as long as we can remember, the beginning of February has long-been splashed with shades of pink and red, piles of chocolatey bites, and thoughtfully written out cards — regardless of your relationship status.

It’s a tradition meant to celebrate your partners, but extends to all the people you love in life, whether that's a friend, a family member, or even yourself. And, although we’re still in the thick of January, the date is fast approaching, which means now’s the time to snap up your gifts.

RELATED: These Valentine’s Day Gift Sets Include Heart-Shaped Charcuterie Boards—and They’re on Sale with Our Code

Though there are tons of old reliables to snap up, sometimes it pays to shake up the traditions of the past. That’s why we turned to all of our commerce food and shopping editors for some of their favorite gifts, since we’re constantly in the thick of product launches, testing, and tasting.

Altogether, we’ve collected 16 of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for you to shop. From heart shaped rainbow cookies to truffle hot sauces, this list covers both savory and sweet.

Shopping Editors’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Food Gifts

Maison du Chocolat 16-Piece Chocolate Selection, $45 at williams-sonoma.com

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment, from $29 at levainbakery.com

Champagne Telmont Réserve Brut Champagne, $67 at wine.com

Harry and David You Had Me at Charcuterie Bouquet, $100 at harryanddavid.com

Compartés Chocolate Bars, from $10 at compartes.com

Chef Cat Cora 18-Piece Heart-Shaped Rainbow Cookie Pack, $60 at goldbelly.com

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, $14 at totalwine.com

Mochidoki Valentines Day Mochi Collection, $60 at mochidoki.com

D'Artagnan Cassoulet Recipe Kit, $100 at dartagnan.com

Truff Bestseller Pack, $75 at truff.com

La Colombe XOXO Blend Coffee, $16 at lacolombe.com

Ladurée Paris 12-Piece Prestige Macarons Pack, $47 at goldbox.com

Bouqs Tea for Two Valentine's Day Bundle, $84 at bouqs.com

The Caviar Co. Intimate Caviar Cooler Gift Set, $60 at thecaviarco.com

Murray's Cheese Tower for Two, $77 at murrayscheese.com

Lokum Turkish Delight Gift Box, $70 at lokumsb.com

Maison du Chocolat 16-Piece Chocolate Selection

Williams Sonoma

To buy: $45 at williams-sonoma.com

Sometimes, a solid set of chocolate will do just the trick, and these options from Maison du Chocolat come in simple 16-piece options, to a staggering 144-piece set and a fittingly heart-shaped 43-piece set. “I love these chocolates and that I can get them shipped direct. I gift them to myself and loved ones often. They often have cute V-day packaging and more. It’s just simple French chocolate, the best chocolate there is,” says Jennifer Zyman, senior commerce writer at Food & Wine.

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment

Levain Bakery

To buy: from $29 at levainbakery.com

Everyone that knows me knows I am extremely picky with desserts, and cookies are right up there for me in terms of hit or miss. But, even I can’t deny the magic of Levain Bakery cookies. They’re gleefully rich and gooey in the best way a cookie can be. I’ve ordered these multiple times as gifts for friends and family, as well as received them from a few loved ones. They’re the perfect gift, and this assortment pack lets you sample each flavor, from a buttery oatmeal raisin, to a lush double dark chocolate.

Champagne Telmont Réserve Brut Champagne

Wine.com

To buy: $67 at wine.com

“Champagne Telmont is my new favorite bubbly and the perfect gifting bottle. It's a refreshing balance of bright fruit and florals with a brioche backbone. It’s incredibly easy to drink with fine, elegant bubbles. This bottle is at the top of my list for what I would like to get for Valentine’s Day this year,” says Prairie Rose, the commerce drinks editor at The Spruce Eats.

Harry and David You Had Me at Charcuterie Bouquet

Harry & David

To buy: $100 at harryanddavid.com

Another favorite of senior commerce writer Zyman’s is this charcuterie bouquet. “This is for the person in your life that craves the excitable savory bites and treats that come with a charcuterie board”, she says, “since it’s stacked with five types of salami. The bouquet comes with olives and other accouterments too.”

Compartés Chocolate Bars

Compartes

To buy: from $10 at compartes.com

If you’re still looking to grab some chocolate, another way to shake it up is to grab solid bars. “I'm usually not one to go for a full chocolate bar, but Compartés does amazing work with mix-ins that I find myself going back to year after year. Whether you want something dark and liquor-tinged or a sweet blast of birthday cake and sprinkles, these bars are the perfect gift to mix and match,” Megan Soll, senior commerce editor says. They’ve got a ton of fitting flavors for Valentine’s Day, or you can shop their entire assortment.

Chef Cat Cora 18-Piece Heart-Shaped Rainbow Cookie Pack

Goldbelly

To buy: $60 at goldbelly.com

Another top-pick from commerce editor Danielle St. Pierre are these perfectly fitting sweet treats. “Italian rainbow cookies are one of my favorite treats of all time. Chef Cat Cora makes these heart-shaped cookies for her wife every year on her birthday to show her how much she loves her. Who doesn't love a treat with a great back story?”

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

Wine.com

To buy: $14 at totalwine.com

“Getting a bottle of flavorful wine is exciting regardless of the holiday, but receiving one on Valentine's Day is *chef's kiss.* I've been drinking this $14 red wine from Josh Cellars for years, and it's always so good and well-balanced. I usually gravitate to the cab and I love the oaky flavors I get with each sip. Psst, it also goes great with fruit, chocolates, and more,” says Amazon ecommerce writer Sanah Faroke.

Murray's Cheese Tower for Two

Murray's

To buy: $77 at murrayscheese.com

“Yes, Murray's has tons of great meat and cheese gift options but a great date night or gathering of friends is only made better with a tower of cheese. Make it a centerpiece to enjoy with crackers and jams, or split it up for multiple cheese board occasions,” says Soll.



Mochidoki Valentines Day Mochi Collection

Mochidoki

To buy: $60 at mochidoki.com

Sometimes, ice cream hits the spot, even in the dead of winter. And that’s especially true for Japanese-style mochi ice cream. Made with a deliciously chewy rice dough filled with creamy ice cream, it’s a textural journey, and senior commerce editor Soll loves them. “These poppable ice cream treats come in amazing flavors, plus seasonal options that'll delight even the most discerning palates. The classic vanilla chip and chocolate do the trick but don't sleep on the passionfruit, red bean, and earl grey flavors.”

D'Artagnan Cassoulet Recipe Kit

D'Artagnan

To buy: $100 at dartagnan.com

You can’t overlook a recipe kit, and this cassoulet (a slow cooked French stew) is another one of senior commerce writer Zyman’s favorites. “I received this one year, and we made it together over the course of the day. It is a fun project for a couple that likes to cook together. I like that it also demystifies making this classic French dish and provides you with almost everything you need save fresh ingredients.”

Truff Bestseller Pack

Truff

To buy: $75 at truff.com

Katie Macdonald, our senior editor for news and deals, swears by this luxurious set. “Oprah Winfrey has included this hot sauce brand on her Favorite Things list several years in a row, so you know it's great for gifting. This box includes two truffle-infused hot sauces and a decadent olive oil, all of which I've tried and can confirm improve practically every dish.” Snap it up to drizzle on your own meals, or craft up a meal jazzed up by this pack for a loved one.

La Colombe XOXO Blend Coffee

La Colombe

To buy: $16 at lacolombe.com

“‘Made in the name of love," this La Colombe XOXO blend has notes of cherries, chocolate ganache, and candied almonds. If you love coffee as much as I do, I recommend treating your sweetheart (or yourself!) to this fragrant medium roast blend this Valentine's Day,” St. Pierre says about this fittingly curated coffee.

Ladurée Paris 12-Piece Prestige Macarons Pack

Goldbelly

To buy: $47 at goldbox.com

“What's better than a pink box of French macarons? With flavors like rose and blackcurrant violet, these delicate cookies are as delicious as they are pretty,” says associate commerce editor Bridget DeWald. You’ll get 12 perfectly crunchy and chewy macarons in an assortment of the well-known brand’s best flavors, shipped straight from Paris.

Bouqs Tea for Two Valentine's Day Bundle

The Bouqs Co.

To buy: $84 at bouqs.com

“I once ordered a flower subscription from Bouqs as a gift that my husband later said was one of his favorites. Selfishly, I also didn't mind having beautiful, fresh-cut flowers in our home on a regular basis. Valentine's Day is obviously synonymous with flowers, but I'm also a huge fan of tea, so when I spotted this gift duo, I immediately sent the link to him as a not-so-subtle hint that I'd love the favor to be returned,” Ariel Scotti, our partnerships editor and strategist says.

The Caviar Co. Intimate Caviar Cooler Gift Set

The Caviar Co.



To buy: $60 at thecaviarco.com

Caviar is an obvious choice for commerce editor St. Pierre, even over chocolate. “This gift set from The Caviar Co. includes exactly what you and your boo need for an a DIY blini spread — a 2-ounce caviar of your choice (Smoked Trout Roe is the way to go in my opinion), a jar of Bellwether Farms Crème Fraîche, French cocktail blinis, and fancy caviar spoons, all shipped over ice in a cooler bag. Whether you’re brunching at home or serving alongside your favorite bubbly, this gift set makes for a delicious Valentine’s Day food gift.”



Lokum Turkish Delight Gift Box

Lokum

To buy: from $70 at lokumsb.com

“On a trip to Santa Barbara, my wife and I discovered Lokum, which is the only store I've ever been to that's devoted entirely to Turkish delight. They make the colorful chewy cubes you might know from ‘The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,’ but they also make much fancier versions of Turkish delight, rolled in nuts, fruits, and dried rose petals, and filled with all sorts of different jams and creams. I've ordered boxes of this stuff three times (two birthdays and a Valentine's) in the last few years — it's addictive and ships surprisingly well. It’s a perfect alternative to chocolate for someone who loves complex flavors in their sweet treats,” Jason Horn, commerce writer at The Spruce Eats says.

