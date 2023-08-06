10 Editor-Loved Kitchen Products on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now

It’s my job as a shopping editor to scour Amazon tracking down the best deals the retailer has to offer, but it’s also my passion. And the best find, in my opinion, is a deal on the products that were thoroughly tested and given the stamp of approval by our editors. And boy do I have good news for you — because I recently found 10 editor-loved kitchen products on sale at Amazon right now.

Here, you’ll find kitchen essentials, ranging from a cheese grater to a fish spatula. This is a perfect opportunity to refresh or upgrade all the well-loved, and let's be honest, worn out, tools in your drawers and cabinets. Brands you love, including Hydro Flask and Le Creuset, are on sale, too. And today must be a good day because there’s yet another reason to start shopping: Every single kitchen product on our list is under $50.

Editor-Loved Kitchen Products Under $50 at Amazon

Winco Fish Spatula

If you don’t have a fish spatula yet, you need one. These unique turners are ideal for flipping delicate ingredients, but might they replace all of your spatulas altogether. On our list of the best fish spatulas, we said this one had the best value. We love that this spatula is “comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver,” making it a great choice for beginner cooks, or someone buying their first fish spatula. We were “especially impressed with how well it handled flipping burgers, likely due to its wide diameter.” And at just $8, it's also one of the most affordable options for fish spatulas out there.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Sip Lid Bottle

When it comes to a travel coffee mug, you need one that maintains the temperature and flavor of your coffee. We named this Hydro Flask bottle the best insulated travel coffee mug — in fact, we gave it a perfect score in all four of the testing categories: size, design, insulation, and value. We found that “this large mug can carry hot or cold coffee or tea in any environment for extended periods,” and that the “wide mouth facilitates easy access to add liquids and ice.” And for anyone who has tried a water bottle that claims to be leakproof only to be disappointed, you’re going to love this Hydro Flask. We found that “the lid’s super-tight seal never leaked, despite placing the mug upside-down and on its side.”

Le Creuset Silicone Spatula

This elegant spatula is made by one of the most coveted kitchenware brands, Le Creuset. But it doesn’t just look good. We named it one of the best silicone spatulas. During testing we found that the silicone head held up under high heat, and that its shape made it easy to maneuver. It could even tackle thick brownie batter with ease. The flat and rounded sides are also ideal for scraping the sides of mixing bowls.

Big Red House Oven Mitts

These Big Red House oven mitts were our pick for the best overall oven mitts this year, thanks to the fact that during testing we were “impressed with the heat capacity, design, and grip.” These oven mitts are not only comfortable, but they protect your forearms, too. And they perform well when exposed to high temperatures too. Testing found that “no heat [came] through even after 15 seconds of holding.” But unlike other oven mitts, these don’t feel bulky on your hands.

Spring Chef Cheese Grater

The Spring Chef cheese grater topped our list of the best box graters because “ultra-lightweight despite its size.” We found during testing that all box graters are difficult to wash, but one of the benefits of this model is what can only be described as “effortless cleaning.” During testing, we found that it produces “largely uniform shavings, and our testers loved that the “removable base is nonslip” which keeps the grater stable. Grab one while it’s 44% off.

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer

This digital thermometer is just $10, and it also happens to be on our list of the best instant read meat thermometers. We noted that it has the functionality of a professional thermometer at a lower price. This “budget-friendly choice,” is incredibly easy to read thanks to “large digital numbers illuminated by a blue backlight.” While it doesn’t have any special features, it's durable, easy to maneuver, and “super accurate within one degree.”

Bodum French Press

If you’re looking to brew cafe-level coffee at home, try out our pick for the best overall French Press. The Bodum Chambord French Press is a classic for a reason — it’s hard to beat. The coffee it produces hits all the right notes. It “drinks smoothly, has nice body, and shows off a balance of acidity and flavor.” And it makes that delicious cup of coffee consistently every time. This is a must-have tool for anyone who is passionate about coffee, and right now it’s just $29.

ElitaPro Double Whisk Milk Frother

What sets the ElitaPro milk frother apart from other models is that it has two whisks at the bottom of the wand rather than one. We found that it makes a “nice, glossy foam with whole milk and a silky, structured foam with oat milk,” during testing. Its lightweight design also makes it comfortable to hold, and it's not a pain to clean, either — just spin it in warm, soapy water. And at just $8, it’s an affordable option for those who want to add an extra treat to their coffee drinks.

Latent Epicure Battery Operated Grinder Set

Salt and pepper shakers can be a bit boring, but not if you pick up this battery operated grinder set. The Latent Epicure salt and pepper grinders is our pick for the best overall pepper grinder. It has a sleek design and during testing we found it “offers a consistent, reliable grind.”. The capacity is also impressive — the pepper grinder can find about 30 grams of peppercorns. And unlike manual pepper grinders, this is electronic. All you have to do is fill it up, set it to your desired coarseness level, and then press the button to get a nice grind every time.

USA Pan Bakeware Muffin Pan

A reliable muffin tin will frequently come in handy, whether you’re making blueberry muffins for weekday breakfast or cupcakes for a special occasion. We only had high praise for this USA Pan Bakeware model. In fact, we called it“undoubtedly the best muffin pan we tested.” It features a nonstick silicone coating which makes it “easy to clean without inhibiting the steel from heating evenly.” That silicone coating also offered “extra grip when maneuvering the pan in and out of the oven.” Cupcakes, muffins, and mini frittatas were all cooked evenly during our tests. And it will last for years too: In the aftermath of our durability tests we found no damage or scratches on the pan.

