I Spend 40 Hours a Week Finding the Best Kitchen Deals—This Is What I’m Grabbing This Presidents Day

Here’s the thing — I am constantly on the hunt for new products and deals. It’s my job. That means there’s pretty much always a running list of some items I wish I had or felt like I needed. And, a lot of the time, I can hold off on buying them. That is until big sales, like Presidents Day, come around.

This sale is especially unique because it’s the first big sale since the craze of the holiday season. With great deals back up and running over 40% off, along with brands that have discounted items in rare sales, now is the time to grab the things you’re looking for. I’m taking my own advice, since I can finally grab the items on my wishlist and save a few bucks at the same time.

You’ll find anything from cookware, to serveware, food storage containers, appliances, and tools from brands like Anthropologie, Made In, OXO, Rubbermaid, Breville, Le Creuset, and more. Keep reading to see 11 of my most-wanted items, and why I think they’re worth grabbing before the weekend ends.

Anthropologie 4-Piece Matte Latte Pasta Bowls Set

Anthropologie

To buy: $38 (originally $48) at anthropologie.com

I honestly can’t stop talking about how much I love pasta bowls, and I purchased my favorite one many years ago from Anthropologie. It’s my comfort piece of dishware — I use them for pretty much anything from pasta dishes, to grain bowls, stews, soups, big salads, and some desserts too (think a warm chocolatey brownie with a generous scoop of ice cream on top). I love the fact that the bowls come in colors like burnt orange, smooth green, and a desaturated rust. If colorful dishware isn’t your thing, this set is on sale too, and it comes in stunning muted, organic looking colors.

OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $30) at amazon.com

I actually don’t own a salad spinner, nor have I ever used one. This fact to me is shocking, because I eat a salad literally everyday, and am often buying locally grown or using homegrown lettuces. I’ve been doing the classic roll-up trick with tea towels to dry off produce, and it halfway works (which means it doesn’t actually work). This OXO one promises to clean and dry lettuce in a jiffy, and I rarely see it on sale. It’s also very clearly a shopper favorite, since it is the number one bestseller for salad spinners on Amazon, plus it has over 20,000 perfect ratings. Now’s the perfect time to grab it, since it’s almost spring.

Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Oven

Le Creuset

To buy: $180 (originally $290) at lecreuset.com

While a standard Dutch oven is a certified classic for a reason, this nearly $100-off shallow round oven is at the top of my wishlist. I love that the capacity isn’t overwhelmingly large, which will make it easier to move around. It’s also a very versatile shape, since I can still make all the soups and stews I want, but also use the shallow shape to my advantage. It’s perfect for cooking sauces, finishing pasta and even for baking up casseroles and layered dishes.

Made In 10-Inch Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan

Made In

To buy: $93 (originally $109) at madeincookware.com

Carbon steel is a material I have no experience with, which is why I haven’t taken the plunge and grabbed a piece yet. It’s intimidating, but the praise around it is something I can’t really ignore. And this Made In pan is a favorite amongst those who have tried it, since it’s got over 8,000 perfect ratings on their website, and is a chef-loved favorite too. It has the perks of cast iron, like heat control and retention, but it’s slightly lighter. The shape of this pan is unique too, since it’s a bit rounded and deep like a nonstick pan, as opposed to your classic cast iron skillet. What’s more, it’s also heat safe up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use it on any stovetop or pop it in the grill or oven without any worries.

Anthropologie Composite Agate Cheese Board

Anthropologie

To buy: $62 (originally $78) at anthropolgie.com

Agate boards have always been beautiful to me, but I could never justify the purchase. This one reminds me of a stained glass window, with its pink, blue, and hazy-colored mosaic-like design. These boards are perfect for entertaining, but they also inspire me to make something just for myself, like a cheese board, dessert board, or a snack board. This one has a stunning gold rim, plus each one is slightly unique since it’s made with natural materials. What solidified my desire to pick it up was the fact that it’s perfectly round and 9.5-inches in diameter, which means I can use it as a cake serving board too. You can also grab this agate board on-sale in an oblong shape if you prefer one solid color.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place

To buy: $116 (originally $155) at fromourplace.com

I own the classic Always Pan and use it often, but I tend to grab my sturdy cast iron pan for heavy searing and high-heat cooking. This offers the best of both worlds, according to the brand. It can sear, grill, braise, fry, saute, roast, bake, broil, and stew. That’s all thanks to its enameled cast iron material (like we see in our favorite Dutch ovens), along with the fact that it is oven safe with the lid up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (500 degrees Fahrenheit without the lid). You’ll get a steam-releasing glass lid, a wooden spoon, plus two hotgrips. It also comes in the same pleasing colors as the Always Pan, like my favorite green shade.

Williams Sonoma Shun 8-Inch Kazahana Chef's Knife

Williams Sonoma

To buy: $120 (originally $150) at williams-sonoma.com

To me, knives are an investment. I’ve used a ton of German steel ones and they’ve lasted me for years, so I’ve never had the chance to grab a Japanese knife. What sets Japanese knives apart is their harder steel materials and thinner blades. They’re often a bit sharper too, and more lightweight than western varieties. And Shun knives are some of the most coveted options out there, so when I see them on sale I’m always tempted to grab one. Starting out with a classic chef’s knife is the best way to go, since I know I’ll get a ton of use out of it, and this Kazahana one made in collaboration with Williams Sonoma features a sharp Japanese steel blade and a sleek PakkaWood handle.

Rubbermaid Brilliance 5-Piece Food Storage Container Set

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $35) at amazon.com

It’s almost spring, which means it’s about time to pull my kitchen (and my entire life) together. I’ve realized in this process that I don’t have solid food storage containers that are lightweight, versatile, and durable at the same time. Enter these top-rated (and Food & Wine favorite) food storage containers from Rubbermaid. They’re a favorite for their incredible design: The plastic keeps them feathery-light, but they’re stain and scent resistant, leakproof, and dishwasher-safe. This set has different size options, plus it’s nearly 45% off.

Magic Mill 7-Tray Food Dehydrator

Amazon

To buy: $150 (originally $190) at amazon.com

For years I’ve collected seasonal produce each week during the East Coast’s harvest season, whether I’m a member of a CSA or I’m taking trips to the farm. A lot of the time that means I’m left with a surplus of produce (especially since we grow some at home, too), and a food dehydrator is one way to combat potential waste. This is a Food & Wine tested favorite I’ve had my eye on because it’s not too expensive for a dehydrator, and it’s an easy-to-use, high performing option.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Amazon

To buy: $600 (originally $750) at amazon.com

This month, I had to give up coffee for 20 days. It’s something I prefer to leave in the past — instead I plan to move forward, with the hopes of swooping up this Breville machine that has been on my wishlist for years. I don’t think I understood how important the ritual of drinking coffee was and is for me, and this machine feels like just what I need to get in the swing of things. It’s our tested favorite espresso machine since it allows picky (or exploratory) coffee drinkers like me the customization they need to thrive. It comes with a built-in grinder for your beans, a frother, and a tamper to name a few of the features. These come together to help you achieve your perfect cup, whatever that might look like.

Nutribullet Pro Personal Blender

Nutribullet

To buy: $96 with code PRESIDENTSDAY (originally $120) at nutribullet.com

Personal blenders are not a gimmick or trend, they’re actually an incredible tool worth grabbing if you have the space or budget. I’m thinking of buying one for a loved ones’ birthday, since they already have a classic upright-blender. I use mine a ton, and it’s the perfect for everyday items or small batches of things like dressings, smoothies, dips, salsas, and more. You can grab this blender in a color or finish specific for yourself or someone else, like matte black, green, or a metallic white. It also comes with two 32-ounce cups, two to-go lids, two cup rings, and two cup rings with handles.

