As someone who has always loved to bake and cook, buying kitchen tools and gadgets is incredibly important to me. This is especially true now, since it's my job to sort through what’s worth buying in the food commerce space.

While I'm grateful to own a lot of the things I've had my eye on, there are always a few pieces I'm itching to add to my shopping cart. And spring's arrival means I'm searching to refresh a few pieces, as well as fill in the gaps for what I might feel like I'm missing most for the dishes I crave.

Below are seven items I'm yearning to add to my space now that we're nearly in the season's full bloom. And, luckily for me, most of them are on sale.

Scrub Daddy 3-Piece Color Sponge Set

Amazon

To buy: $16 (originally $18) at amazon.com

I know I’m late to this, but it might be time to actually buy a Scrub Daddy. I’ve seen these all over my TikTok and YouTube, and my partner and his roommates have recently gotten a Scrub Mommy for their apartment that I love using. Both types are great — the Scrub Mommy has a dual-sided design with two cleaning textures, while the Scrub Daddy is just one. With spring cleaning finally getting to me, and an affinity for using sponges to gently and effectively clean my dishes, the Scrub Daddy is first on the list. The texture changes depending on the type of water you’re using, plus they promise not to scratch most surfaces and are odor resistant, too.

Smartake 200-Piece Parchment Paper Sheets

Amazon

To buy: from $15 (originally $20) at amazon.com

I use my oven all year round, whether that’s for a batch of cookies, toasted seasoned nuts, or roasted vegetables. And my favorite material to pop between my ingredients and the sheet tray is parchment paper, since it’s a little more eco-friendly and less foods stick to it. My one gripe is that the package I usually buy doesn’t do a good job of cutting the roll into sheets. So, when I saw these pre-cut options on TikTok, I immediately added it to my mental shopping cart. They’re perfectly pre-cut sheets of parchment, ready-to-use without the struggle. You can get them in packs of 200 to 400 in a few different sizes, and I’ll be grabbing the 9-by-13-inch ones since that’s what I use most.

John Boos Block 20-Inch Cherry Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board

Amazon

To buy: $187 (originally $237) at amazon.com

Wooden cutting boards require a bit of maintenance for long term care, and I didn’t really set the one I have now up for success. I definitely neglected it, and it’s at the point where it’s cracking a bit. Since it isn’t double-sided, I’ve really been in the market for a new one, namely from Boos. The brand has a few blocks on sale, like this less-expensive cherry wood one, along with some of larger blocks, like this 27%-off walnut wood end grain option. I used these a lot when I went to culinary school and worked in professional kitchens, and to this day I find them equally as stunning as they are durable. I like that the cherry wood option has divots on the side to help you flip it, and it’s still the nice hefty block look that I’ve been looking for.

ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $40) at amazon.com

When I think of spring foods, pesto comes to mind before anything else. Herbs are one of the first things to pop up on the East Coast, and pesto is the perfect way to use an excess of them. While making the spread in a food processor has been cutting it for me, I’ve seen and tasted pesto made the traditional way in a mortar and pestle, and it’s a much more luxurious experience. I like that this ChefSofi one is made from granite to help with texture without being too expensive. Plus, a mortar and pestle will also lend itself well to some of my other favorite things, like fresh guacamole, ground spices, or even a homemade curry paste.

Eppicotispai Garganelli and Gnocchi Stripper

Amazon

To buy: $12 at amazon.com

Gnocchi isn’t usually my first choice. I find the store-bought version can be mushy, and sometimes a bit tough or gummy. The times I have had really good gnocchi has almost always been when they’re homemade. That means I need something to help me make the traditional ridges. Not only will they add a bit of texture to the gnocchi, but they also grab onto sauces well. This $12 striper is made in Italy, and will help me get that sought-after pattern with ease.

ThermoPro Waterproof Digital Candy Thermometer with Pot Clip

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $37) at amazon.com

My trusty candy thermometer finally broke down on me during peak quarantine, and I’ve been making do with a meat thermometer ever since. While it definitely does the trick, I’ve been really yearning for the hands-free perk of a candy thermometer. Now that we’re in spring, I plan on making some more homemade jams, and gauging the temperature for that is important. It’s also key for other confections and techniques I use often, especially cooking sugar or even frying, which applies to some of my favorite savory foods too. This is a Food & Wine tested-favorite for candy thermometers, and it’s on sale nearly half-off, so I have no choice but to grab it if you ask me.

Sewanta 5-Piece 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Mason Jar Set

Amazon

To buy: $27 at amazon.com

A set of Mason jars is an essential for all-year-round, but it’s most especially key as we enter spring. They house jams, pickled vegetables, dressings, sauces, and more like no other container. Plus they’re made from glass, so they’re long-lasting and fairly smell- and stain-resistant. These 16-ounce wide-mouth ones have made their way into my kitchen before, and I find them to be the most versatile size. The wide mouth also makes it easier to maneuver. I’m in need of a few more to store my jam and pickled vegetables, since I gave some away in the fall (it was homemade apple butter season).

