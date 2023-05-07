I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Items, and These Are the 7 Pieces Worth Grabbing at Amazon This Month

Now that it's officially May, I'm ready to add a bit of life back into my cooking routine. I plan to eat and cook outside, as well as soak up the fresh ingredients that are already filling my grocery store.

And, since I shop kitchen items for a living, I can't shake a few of the items I've seen on Amazon this month that scream spring and summer meals. Some are items I own, but others are totally new, whether that’s new to me or recently launched. Regardless, I'm adding a few to my cart immediately.

Shop seven of my favorite kitchen finds for May including brands like Le Creuset, Weber, Lodge, and more, all ready to invite warmer weather into your kitchen in no time.

Editor-Loved May Picks

Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Dual Handle Grill Basket

Amazon

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

I’m in desperate need of a heavy duty grill basket, and I didn’t even realize Lodge made one. Cast iron is the perfect material to pop right into a grill or smoker, since it’ll conduct heat just like the grates without worrying about anything falling through. It has smaller holes on the bottom to still let grill heat come right through, though. I plan to use it for smaller vegetables, as well as fish. It comes seasoned already, so I’ll just need to be sure I continue to maintain it. Plus, it’s just $30 on sale right now.

Weber 14-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker

Amazon

To buy: $279 at amazon.com

To me, the smell of a smoker is a clear sign of warm weather. My family owns this one, and while I don’t eat meat, there are a ton of other ways I can use it, like smoking vegetables and fruits, like tomatoes, cheese, potatoes — even desserts. The Weber one works well for us for items like that, along with pulled pork or brisket, even though it’s at a lower price than some other alternatives. It has a very simple construction, plus it’s small at just 14-by-14-inches, so even if you don’t have a big backyard, this will fit just fine.

Made In Carbon Steel Griddle and Grill Press

Amazon

To buy: $199 at amazon.com

One recent launch that’s caught my eye is the Made In Griddle. Made with carbon steel instead of cast iron, it’s supposed to be lighter in weight. It’s also heat safe up to 1,200℉, meaning you can use it over virtually any heat source, from your stovetop to your oven or your grill. It comes pre seasoned to make the griddle more nonstick, plus you’ll also get a grill press with it that’s ideal for smashing patties or sandwiches.

Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Oven, Shallot

Amazon

To buy: $180 at amazon.com

One of the only two colors I have a hard time resisting is lilac, especially when it's on some sort of cookware. This brand new launch from Le Creuset is the perfect whisper of a pinky-purple shade. Inspired by shallots, the collection unsurprisingly makes me want to buy another piece from the brand. I love this 2.75-quart round oven as an addition to my kitchen this month. It’s the perfect size for roasting tomatoes for sauces this summer, since it’s shallow but still has tall walls.

AeroGarden Harvest with Herb Seed Kit

Amazon

To buy: $70 (originally $165) at amazon.com

Herbs are very clearly a spring and summer essential, and I’ve always been intrigued by this kit, especially since I’ll likely be moving into a smaller space with less outdoor real estate soon. It’s a hydroponic garden, meaning it grows plants using fortified water, and sits right on your countertop. According to the brand, it grows plants five times faster than soil, which is great for items like herbs. This is the brand's most popular growing kit, with 58% off the black color. Plus it has already garnered over 11,200 five-star reviews alone. It comes with seeds to make the process as easy as possible.

Rubbermaid FreshWorks 4-Piece Produce Saver Container Set

Amazon

To buy: $24 (originally $29) at amazon.com

As someone that’s always either been a member of a CSA program or shopper at farms for spring and summer produce, I’m always looking to extend the life of produce as much as possible. That’s why these Rubbermaid containers have always caught my eye, and now might actually be the time to pick up a set. They have a special venting technology to help regulate airflow, plus an elevated bottom to keep produce away from moisture. This set comes with two different sized large containers with lids, making it the perfect place to start and see how I like them.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer

Amazon

To buy: $350 (originally $450) at amazon.com

One of my favorite appliances in my kitchen is my KitchenAid mixer. And while I own the Deluxe model myself, I have used a number of others, including the Artisan, in kitchens before. They’re long lasting pieces of equipment that’ll change the way you bake (or even cook) for good, and I couldn’t imagine not having one. This model is on sale in virtually every color, like kyoto glow or scorched orange, for its lowest price in a month, so now’s the time to grab it if you want to add one to your collection. It comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, plus a whisk, dough hook, and beater attachment. It’ll come in handy all year round, but most especially for those spring and summer fruit desserts.