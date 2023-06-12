11 Things We're Adding to Our Kitchens ASAP to Prep for Summer

As shopping editors and writers, our team is always searching for and testing the best products for your kitchens. But, naturally, we also love to buy things for ourselves, especially as we change seasons and gear up for the dishes we've been craving.

Now that it's summer, we're excited for the abundance of grilling, the fresh produce we have growing, in addition to preparing for the heat we might not love all that much. Today, we're sharing the 11 items we've added to our kitchens in order to prepare for the season, from ice cream makers, to herb planters, and window fans. Best of all, prices start at just $ 16.

11 Editor-Approved Picks for Summer

Kuhn Rikon 3-Piece Original Swiss Peeler Set

If Ina Garten says this tool should be replaced every year, I will go ahead and replace this tool every year. I think, with her advice aside, we’ve all found our vegetable peelers to be a little gross after months of use. My favorite type (and Garten’s), are the y-shaped models. I find them really easy to move around produce, whether a small carrot, large eggplant, or an apple. I just bought these Kuhn Rikon ones to add to my kitchen. They have a carbon steel blade, so they’ll be rust resistant for extra longevity. I also love that these come in a pack of three, so I'll have a few on hand for years to come.

Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker

We all scream for ice cream, including Senior Commerce Editor Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm — that’s why she bought this Breville ice cream maker. “Yes, I know, this is one expensive ice cream maker, but as someone who's only ever used machines that require you to plan and pre-freeze their canisters, it's a game-changer to have a self-freezing ice cream maker,” Gemperlein-Schirm says, since she can now make ice cream on a whim, or different flavors back to back. “The Breville machine is great to use, too, with multiple hardness settings and an ice cream truck chime to alert you when it's finished churning,” she adds.

Shinic 9-Inch Twin Window Fan

Aside from chilled desserts, another way our editors are prepping for summer is through appliances that will help us cool down. “My kitchen typically feels hot the moment I turn on my oven. During the summer? It feels like I'm inside my oven,” says Editorial Director Katie Macdonald. She was in need of a basic window fan to help bring down the temperature. “This one fits the bill. It was incredibly easy to install thanks to adjustable panels that extend to fit my window and also features two feet so I can prop it up on the counter. While it's just two speeds, low and high, I love that I can flip it around so that it works as an exhaust fan to remove hot air (and sometimes smoke if I'm searing steak). I got it on sale, but even the full-price of $49 feels like a worthwhile investment,” Macdonald says.

Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper

Grilling tools are often overlooked, especially after you’ve made a big new purchase. And Commerce Writer Jason Horn knows that all too well. “When I bought my grill, I also got a cheap brush that was on sale, and it was, well, fine,” Horn says. “I decided the grill needed a spa day and got it this fancy (but not terribly expensive) brush, which scraped off a thick layer of char and built-up winter gunk in one swipe,” he adds. It’s stocked with three rows of stainless steel bristles to make your cleaning easier and faster.

Breville Mini Smart Oven

We all know the feeling of heating up your oven on a hot day. We do our best to avoid it, but sometimes, it’s not always preventable. “Heating up my oven makes my small house unbearably hot during the summer,” says Director Taysha Murtaugh. “I’ve given it a vacation during the hot-weather months, turning instead to my trusty toaster oven. I love this model because it's incredibly compact — a must for my tiny kitchen.” It’s just 16-by-13.5-by-8.75-inches, but can still fit an 11-inch pizza. Use any of the settings to to toast, heat up bagels, pizza, and cookies, bake, roast, broil, and reheat. It’s also got a clear door that pulls down just like an oven for easy monitoring without opening.

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer

“I've been testing a sample of Ninja's new NeverClog Cold Press Juicer for a few weeks and it's become a staple on our countertop,” says Associate Editorial Director Megan Soll, so much so that it’s shimmied its way alongside the coffee maker and toaster she uses, also from the brand. “I've always found cold-press juicers fairly tedious and usually a pain to assemble and clean, but this model is the most straightforward juicer I've ever used,” she continued. “We now buy citrus in bulk for orange juice during the week and lemonades on the weekends. It's also a much more approachable price than other brands, and it includes two pieces for more or less pulp, depending on your juice preferences (for me, it's pulp all the way).”

Yeti 12-Ounce Rambler Colster Can Insulator

“Insulated Koozies make all the difference in keeping drinks cold outside. I have one that fits tall seltzers, and I figured it was time to buy one that fits standard cans so that the Koozie's size can stop dictating my drink choice,” says Associate Commerce Editor Mary Claire Lagroue, about her newly-added Yeti insulator. Bring something like this to the pool, a tailgate, or your next beach trip. Thanks to its double-insulation, it’ll keep each sip ice cold no matter where you bring it.

Le Creuset Stoneware Herb Planter

Gemperlein-Schirm also recently picked up these herb planters from Le Creuset. “While I do not have a green thumb and owe my vegetable garden success to my aunt coming over and planting it for me, I can handle herbs,” she says. “I got very excited this year to buy a couple of these herb planters and grow dill and chives in them on my front stoop (in fact, they just started to sprout!). I particularly love the purple provenance color for these planters, though the sunny yellow or blueish-green is also appealing.”

Glasslock 6-Piece Rectangle Oven Safe Container Set

“I've used Glasslock containers for several years now,” says Lagroue. “I just bought another set with summer meal prep in mind. I'm new to Texas and have been warned about the heat, so I'm anticipating eating a lot of cold food. I plan to use the smaller containers to store chopped and roasted veggies and the large containers to make whole salads in advance.” This set comes with three containers plus their lids, all different sizes for maximum versatility.

Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler

“My family goes on a lot of long walks when the weather gets nice, and I need to stay hydrated but have never been able to commit to a bulky, clunky water bottle,” says News and Deals Commerce Writer Elisabeth Sherman. “I love this lightweight tumbler, which fits nicely in my hand or in my stroller or car cup holder, and doesn't take up a ton of space or feel overly heavy. It's just the perfect little companion to all kinds of summer adventures, whether we're spending the day at the park or headed to the Jersey Shore for a beach weekend.”

Flux Phenom The Original Magnetic Screen Door

“While I love the cross breeze I get when I keep my doors open during the summer, I don't love the bugs that make their way into my kitchen,” says Murtaugh. “This summer I'm investing in a simple solution: a magnetized screen door that will keep flies outside.” This particular model is touted by shoppers for being an easy-to-install, hand-free solution. You can just walk in and out as you please, while also keeping those pesky bugs away.

