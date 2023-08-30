This Simple Tool Has Made My Morning Coffee Taste Better Than Ever—and Right Now It's on Rare Sale

Coffee is, and will always be, a ritual for me. On the best days and worst days, it brings me joy to create my perfect version of a cup, and I'd be remiss if I didn't credit a lot of my success to the Fellow Opus coffee grinder.

The second it was dropped at my doorstep, my coffee tasted better. And it's an item I'd truly recommend to just about anyone who wants to put more care into their coffee routine. Now's the perfect time to grab one, since the brand marked down this grinder during its surprise Labor Day Sale. Score it for 25% off until September 4.

Opus Conical Burr Grinder

Fellow

I received this coffee gadget from the brand to test back when it first launched in February of this year. Since then, I’ve had nearly eight months of perfect coffee no matter what machine I use, since this grinder always gets beans the perfect consistency.

What makes this coffee grinder stand out from the rest is its thoughtful design. The brand, known for its coffee products, crafted it to grind beans to the perfect level of coarseness for whatever method you choose to brew them with, all the while maintaining the flavorful properties of every type of bean you use.

It works using a conical burr method, which is often deemed as the best method for getting the most consistent grind. The machine uses revolving blades to really help breakdown the unique shape of a coffee bean, whereas blade grinders tend to just chop coffee up, and can dull the flavor. I’ve tried both methods, and the difference is very apparent.

Because this Fellow grinder offers 10 different levels of coarseness, the level of precision is unmatched. There’s a loading bin at the top, which holds up to 110 grams of coffee beans, and a sleek lid that becomes flush with the grinder once in.

On the inside of the lid is a guide for which level of grind you’ll need for different preparation methods. The grinder can create the perfect coffee consistency for pour-over, electric coffee makers, french press, the AeroPress, cold brew, and espresso — which is another major perk of the machine. You just toggle the grind size on the machine based on what the lid recommends. I’ve played around a bit with my specific levels to create the taste that feels right to me, and this guide made it easier than I thought possible.

Not many grinders can help you get so precise, so it’s been nice to have this for when I make small batches in my Balmuda machine, large batches in my Cuisinart drip coffee machine, or espresso in my moka pot, too.

The grinder grinds in 30-second increments, though you can press it to stop early or press it a few times for extra time. The grounds go right into the magnetized cup that lives just below the grinder’s opening. I love that it doesn’t move, and I can just grab it when I need it and toss it back onto the base without even thinking about it. It has a high powered 6 Newton-meters torque motor, but it sounds a bit softer than many other grinders I’ve used in the past, which I love (and my roommates love it, too).

The one thing that this grinder isn’t, is affordable. Fellow rarely ever does sales, so it’s exciting to see that it’s marked down. If you’re looking to upgrade your morning routine, this is the grinder to buy. You’ll never need another one. Pick it up on sale before it’s gone.

