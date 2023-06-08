7 Food and Drink Gifts Your Dad Will Love This Father’s Day, According to Our Editors

Father’s Day gift guides are usually plagued by cliches that make finding the right gift for the dad in your life tricky. But even if you find that they are hard to shop for, there’s really no need to stress over this year’s gift.

There are no whiskey stones on this list. Far from the same old reliable gifts that you encounter every year, we turned to our editors and writers to get insight into how to pick a Father’s Day gift that feels fresh and practical.

The Father’s Day tradition is meant to honor all the different people who have stepped up and acted like the dad you need. It might seem daunting to pick the perfect gift for a person who means so much, so we collected seven of our all-time favorite Father’s Day gifts to help you make the right choice. And yes, there’s even a clever way to get your dad flowers.

Shopping Editors’ Favorite Father’s Day Gifts

Trade 3-Bag Coffee Subscription

Trade

To buy: Trade 3-Bag Coffee Subscription, $60 at drinktrade.com

For my partner’s first Father’s Day, I gifted him this Trade subscription which sends him a different bag of coffee once a month for three months. He’s hard to shop for, but a total coffee nerd, and has purchased himself all sorts of coffee-preparation tools over the years, from a Breville espresso machine to a Baratza coffee grinder. I love that this gift is fully customizable based on his tastes and how he prefers to brew his coffee, and that the coffee is sourced from all over the world, from Burundi to Honduras. And because he gets a new bag each month, the subscription lets him experiment with new flavors and types of beans. In fact, he discovered Alma Coffee through Trade, which he told me makes the best espresso he’s made at home — and by total coincidence happens to share a name with our daughter.

Meater Plus

To buy: Meater Plus, $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

“From Fourth of July barbecues to the Thanksgiving turkey, my dad takes great pride in cooking our holiday mains. Since most of these big dishes involve meat, it only makes sense that I give him our favorite meat thermometer for gifting, the Meater Plus. This smart meat thermometer has a 165-foot range and an app-based guided cook system for beef, pork, lamb, poultry, and fish. It skips the annoying wires many meat thermometers have, and features two accurate probes to measure food and ambient temperature, so grilling, roasting, smoking and more are practically foolproof. I've actually owned one for years and can attest to how well it's held up, so I'm confident that my dad will appreciate this gift for years to come.” — Katie Macdonald, editorial director

Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker

Amazon

To buy: Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker, $419 at amazon.com

“It's cliche, but one year my family and I all chipped in to get my dad this smoker. With Father’s Day being at the emergence of summer, there’s really no better time to get something like this. It’s a fun project for someone who likes to experiment or learn different cooking techniques, since most of the recipes require a bit of forethought and time. He’s made all types of meat, slathered or not slathered in barbecue sauce, with slaw and buns, along with many other things (even vegetables, for me). We’ve had it for at least a decade, and it’s still truckin’. It’s a great entry level smoker, since it’s not too expensive and is fairly simple to use.” — Kristin Montemarano, food commerce writer

Yeti 30-Ounce Tumbler

Yeti

To buy: Yeti 30-Ounce Tumbler, $38 at yeti.com

“My dad works as a viticulturist, so he spends a lot of his time outdoors or driving between different properties. This insulated travel mug helps keep drinks cold in the summer and hot in the winter, perfect for staying hydrated or fueling up on morning coffee. The large 30-ounce size means less water refills throughout the day, but it’s still shaped to fit snugly in his truck’s cup holder. As an added bonus, the stainless steel material is super durable.” — Katherine Gallagher, associate commerce editor

Pappy and Company Maple Syrup

HuckBerry

To buy: Pappy & Company Maple Syrup, $38 at huckberry.com

“My father likes two things more than me: Whiskey and waffles. While he thought for the longest time you couldn't have them together (unless you're doing a breakfast for dinner sort of thing, which isn't his style), I'll be pleased to show him that it's possible. This maple syrup is aged in retired Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels and tastes absolutely delicious. It's part collector's item, part use-this-everyday item, and I'm sure he's going to love it. Worst case scenario is I have to keep it for myself.” —Daniel Modlin, commerce editor

Chevy Camaro Plant Garden

Teleflora

To buy: Chevy Camaro Plant Garden, $55 at teleflora.com

This collection of succulents puts a fun spin on traditional flowers and is convenient to send when your dad lives states away. Mine had a Camaro when he was younger, so I knew he would love this. It made a great addition to his outdoor area, and even though the plants that came with it are no longer with us, he still uses the planter.” — Taylor Rock, commerce editor

ButcherBox Ultimate Grill Box

Butcherbox

To buy: ButcherBox Ultimate Grill Box, $135 at butcherbox.com

“This ButcherBox Ultimate Grill Box is a delicious excuse to get the whole family together to grill, eat, and enjoy. I’ve given a few steak and seafood flights from ButcherBox to my family before for special occasions, and they’re a big hit every time. This box will set Dad up nicely for a summer of cookouts. It includes something for everyone — chicken wings, ribeyes, filet mignons, baby back ribs, sirloin tips, sweet Italian sausage, and hot dogs. Each cut is humanely raised and high-quality, so if your dad is a carnivore, he’ll appreciate this curated selection.” — Danielle St. Pierre, commerce editor

