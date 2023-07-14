My Family Has Only Replaced This Cuisinart Coffee Maker Once in 20 Years, and You Can Grab It on Sale Now

My family and I are big coffee people. But, we like to keep it simple. I grew up with a drip coffee machine as a normal part of our morning routine, and honestly, it's tough to beat it. They’re easy, the coffee tastes great, plus you can make small, customized batches, or a big batch for multiple people. And no drip coffee machine has seen as much love from my family over the years as this Cuisinart 14-cup one.

We've replaced the model just once over the span of 20 years. It consistently delivers good tasting brews, and it's so intuitive to use. Best of all? Even after Prime Day, you can score it at one of the best deals we've seen since last year at 30% off.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Amazon

While my family members and I enjoy our coffee differently, there are two things we all can agree on: The coffee maker needs to maintain the flavor integrity of the beans we chose, and it needs to make the coffee hot enough. By and large, this machine ticks all the boxes and then some.

It has a classic, stainless steel body with a glass carafe that nests right inside. It sits on top of a hot plate to help keep the coffee warm. And, hence the name (programmable), there are a variety of features you can choose from to customize your experience. There are buttons displayed on the front, along with four additional ones that surround the digital clock. The heat level of the carafe is one thing you’re able to choose from (we choose the hottest setting every time).

You can also control the brew strength, ranging from bold to regular. I stick to the regular setting, since I grind my beans fresh each morning, and the flavor is already fairly apparent. Another key setting is that you can prep your morning brew the night ahead, and have it brew automatically before you even wake up. It’ll stay nice and hot even if you dawdle in bed for a little longer than usual. You can also turn all sounds off, if you prefer to keep appliances on the quiet side.

With such a big carafe, you can brew up to 14-cups, which is great for when you plan to make coffee for multiple people. But, you can also make as little as one or two cups with ease. The carafe is also made of glass, so it’s easy to monitor how much you have. The measurement markings on the side are a seamless way to make sure you’re brewing enough.

With 43,800 perfect ratings on Amazon, I know this coffee maker holds just as important a place in other families homes as much as mine. It’s on sale in the darker stainless steel shade, (which we own) for the highest discount.

With a rare 30% off discount, I recommend grabbing this coffee maker immediately. Pick up the Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker on sale now.



At the time of publishing, the price was $71.

