I've Tested Several Fancy Espresso Machines, but This $27 Moka Pot Is Still My Favorite Tool for the Job

Just $27 for a lifetime of lattes and tiramisu.

Published on September 10, 2023

I keep my coffee routine simple — I love drip or pour over on a daily basis, but on occasion I’ll whip up a latte or a shot of espresso to sip, especially in cooler months. And while the shiny, alluring espresso machines grab my attention often, I know deep down that my tiny little moka pot offers me everything I need. 

There’s a reason this old, manual way of making espresso is still a popular choice today: It’s a less expensive option that's simple to use and makes an outright delicious espresso. I’ve used TK fancy espresso machines in the past, and while they’re great, I find that using the moka pot method really can’t be beat. And my absolute favorite one, the Bialetti Moka Express, is on sale for just $27 right now. 

Like many moka pots, this model has a two-chamber design. The bottom base of the pot twists off from the top, and that’s where the coffee filter and the area to pop water into is. I just fill it up with however much water I need, and the maximum level is three cups. Then I just add ground espresso to the filter, and twist it all back together again. After that, it’s as easy as popping it on the stove to heat, and once I hear a bit of gurgling, I know the coffee is ready to go. 

This pot is made in Italy with a full aluminum body for optimal heating. The top has a clam-shell opening to reveal the final coffee, as well as a pour spout and a soft ergonomic handle. It comes with a signature safety valve which is there to open if the pressure ever builds too much at the base of the machine. 

The sound of the gurgle alone gives me joy whenever I use this pot. I know I have a rich, tasty espresso ahead of me, whether I use it to sip on, or even use it to  make a batch of tiramisu. The machine is so  easy to use right out of the gate, since there’s no complicated mechanics and settings behind it, but it’s true that you’ll improve your coffee the more you use it. You’ll know exactly how fine to grind the espresso, how much espresso to use, how high to put the stove temp on, and how long it takes over a few uses. But even when you haven’t figured all that out, you’ll still get a good cup regardless. 

One of the biggest perks of this pot is  how easy to clean and stow away it is. I just rinse with a little water, dry it, then pop it back onto the stove or in a cabinet. It’s only 5 by 5 by 5 inches, so it can really go anywhere. And, thanks to its material and design, it’ll last for years to come — I’ve had mine for at least five.

Despite its small, simple size and design, this Bialetti moka pot will make a delicious espresso that rivals machines (and coffee shops). Pick one up now while it’s only $27. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $27. 

