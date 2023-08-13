I’ve Spent Every Summer at the Beach for 20 Years—These Are the Essentials You Need if You Plan To Spend All Day at One

My family has been going down to the Jersey shore every summer since I was a little kid. That means that summer to me always involves being constantly sunburnt, spending time in the water, and of course, eating a lot of beach meals.

I'd like to think that after 20 years of going to the beach every weekend, every summer, my family has been packing our meals for a full day of sun down to an exact science. Salads stay cold, PB&J’s unsquashed, and we always have everything we need, from big coolers, down to napkins and utensils sets. In my opinion, all of these elements are key for a successful beach day. Below are my family's essentials for a successful beach day.

Editor-Loved Beach Day Essentials

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler, $60 (originally $85) at amazon.com

Igloo Retro Picnic Basket 25-Quart Cooler, $50 at igloocoolers.com

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle, $15 (originally $16) at amazon.com

Yeti 12-Ounce Can Colster, $25 at yeti.com

Business & Pleasure Co. The Beach Blanket, $119 at westelm.com

Rio Beach 7-Foot Outdoor Beach Umbrella, $40 (originally $45) at amazon.com

Baggu Standard Baggu Bag, $14 at baggu.com

Saoshypei Portable Utensils Set, $7 at amazon.com

Rubbermaid Brilliance 7-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $40 at amazon.com

Caboo Bamboo Paper Napkins Pack, $24 at amazon.com



Coleman 316 Series 70-Quart Insulated Portable Cooler

Amazon

My family has been using the same 70-quart Coleman cooler for decades. It keeps everything cold, and has lasted us this whole time and still looks new. This cooler is what we use when it’s just the four of us going to the beach. It’s the perfect size to hold our sandwiches, salads, fruit, snacks, and drinks all in one. But what’s key is that it’s rectangular. A square cooler that’s too deep means you need to stack foods on top of one another, which isn’t great for two reasons: Food gets squished, depending on what it is, and you have to shift through a bunch of things to find your food. With this size and shape everything is easy to find. We also love that there’s an area on top with cup holders so our drinks don’t get all sandy.

Igloo Retro Picnic Basket 25-Quart Cooler

Igloo

When it’s more than four of us, we bring along our smaller decade-plus old Igloo cooler to hold the drinks, and reserve the Coleman cooler for food only. My family typically rotates between these two brands for all of our coolers, since they’ve worked so well for us over the years. While our current cooler is super old, Igloo came out with a retro cooler that looks like the one we have. It’s also rectangular, which is great for bottled drinks since some of them can be quite long and narrow. It has a 25-quart capacity, which is about 36 cans in my experience. It’s really easy to carry or pack, depending on what you prefer to do. If retro isn’t your style, the brand has other models like this Trailmate 25-quart cooler.

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle

Amazon

You absolutely need a reusable bottle at the beach. I am partial to my CamelBak Cute Mag water bottle. I love room temperature water, which is exactly what I get with this one. It’s made with very sturdy BPA-free plastic, which not only makes it lightweight for carrying, but it also means I worry less about damaging or denting it. I love the lid too — it’s very leakproof once you twist both the base of the lid and the drinking spout fully. I just leave mine in the shade so the water doesn’t get hot, and take a sip whenever I need a bit of water.

Yeti 12-Ounce Can Colster

Yeti

Though I’m partial to room temperature water, I am not partial to room temperature beer, so we own a few Yeti colsters to keep them chilled as we sip. They’re super heavy-duty — they have a double wall insulated stainless steel design like the brand’s drinkware. You slip the can into the base, then twist the gasket on top to secure the can. It doesn’t sweat, so you can carry it without getting your hands all wet or without any sand sticking to it. They come in a few different sizes, so you can grab one if you prefer seltzers.

Business & Pleasure Co. The Beach Blanket

West Elm

If you’re going to a beach with seagulls, I have news for you: They’re going to steal your food right out of your hands. That’s why we always had a big blanket with an umbrella overtop for sun protection and eating. As kids, we’d take shelter underneath, hold our sandwiches up to our mouths, and eat in peace. This blanket is similar to the one we own. It’s big, square, and striped with beachy tassels on each end. There’s a hole in the center for the umbrella stand, so you can have the blanket directly underneath and in the center. Once the blanket is down and the umbrella is up, we pop the coolers on one end, and it becomes the perfect little station for snacking and eating.

Rio Beach 7-Foot Outdoor Beach Umbrella

Amazon

Speaking of umbrellas, Rio Beach is the brand and the type my family has owned for years. This umbrella is really sleek looking, and since there isn’t any fabric overhang, it flops in the wind less. It has 7-feet of coverage, so it’s the perfect size if you don’t need too much space covered. The ones we own are older, and don’t come with an anchor, so you’ll need to buy that part separately. This newer model, however, comes with the brand's new design that overhangs to help keep your umbrella in the ground.

Baggu Standard Baggu Bag

Baggu

You also need a bag to hold your trash — not the really gross stuff, but the cans and bottles that need to be recycled at the end of the day. Our beach has a few places that have trash and recycling bins, but when you’re hanging out the last thing you want to do is walk all the way over to one. Having a dedicated bag to carry everything back and forth is important, and if you don’t want to use trash bags, these reusable options are perfect. I use my standard Baggu bag because it’s machine-washable, it folds up super neat so it doesn’t take up a lot of space, and I own a few of them. It’s also the perfect size for situations like this.

Saoshypei Portable Utensils Set

Amazon

Another often forgotten item are utensils. Not everyone needs them, it’s why sandwiches are such a popular beach item. But, for those of us like me that like to eat salads or grain bowls, having a reusable set is great. We recently got a few of these sets for a few reasons: They come with a fork, spoon, and a knife, plus the case is plastic. We’ve made the mistake before to grab a set with a cloth case. While it can be more compact, there’s nowhere to put dirty utensils in when you’re done with them. The cute turquoise color of the case also feels perfect for the beach, so I love that, too.

Rubbermaid Brilliance 7-Piece Food Storage Container Set

Amazon

My family recently bought some of these Rubbermaid containers for taking items on-the-go. They’re a Food & Wine tested favorite, which is another reason why we picked them up. They’re made with BPA-free plastic, so they’re lightweight enough to pop in coolers, but durable enough to hold up to being tossed around. They also have an amazing airtight seal, so no matter what we put in them, they stay fresh and safe from any ice melt. This 7-piece set is a great one to grab because it has a variety of containers in sizes that are perfect for packing food on-the-go, whether its sandwiches, cut up fruit, or hummus and vegetables. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe for the days where we really don’t feel like cleaning them by hand.

Caboo Bamboo Paper Napkins Pack

Amazon

Having some napkins on hand is another must-have for the beach. You could surely bring reusable ones, but we always have an eco-friendly set of disposable ones on hand. From the occasional drink spill, to messy meals, all the way to the unfortunate landing of bird poop on the cooler, you need something to wipe up messes. This was the most recent pack we grabbed. They’re made with bamboo, which, according to the brand, is a more sustainable material as opposed to wood. They’re also compostable.

