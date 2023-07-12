12 Editor-Approved Prime Day Deals You Need to Add to Your Cart ASAP

It’s the second day of Prime Day, which means if you haven’t already gotten your shopping done, now is the time to do it. Prime Day ends tonight at midnight, and all of the amazing deals on cookware, appliances, and kitchen tools go with it.

With the clock ticking, we can understand if you’re stressed. To help ease your nerves, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up some of the best deals still happening. All of these picks are editor-favorites and run the gamut from cast iron cookware to grills to pasta bowls. Keep scrolling to shop the best deals still happening on our favorite kitchen items.

Editor-Favorite Prime Day Deals

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Courtesy of Amazon

Lodge makes some of the best cast iron cookware money can buy, and this 10.25-inch skillet is an essential in my opinion. It has a 10.25-inch diameter, which is the most versatile size, and it comes pre-seasoned so it's ready to use right out of the box. It's ideal for searing steak, baking cobbler, and so much more. For just $20, this is a kitchen essential that will last a lifetime.

All-Clad 2-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Amazon

All-Clad rarely goes on sale, and so this is a deal that’s worth capitalizing on, especially since it’s a big one at over 35% off. Included are two nonstick frying pans, an 8-inch and a 10-inch, to round out any set or to replace your current ones. They are both oven-safe up to 500°F so you can reverse-sear a steak with ease, and they have a contoured design so that when you are sauteing vegetables, nothing goes flying out.

Cuisinart 12-Piece Metal Knife Set

Amazon

Every kitchen needs a quality set of knives, and this Cuisinart set is one of our favorites. It has 12-pieces, six knives and six sheaths to keep them sharp even when they’re in a drawer. Each knife has a stainless steel blade, and a nonstick coating making them beyond easy to care for. The set includes a santoku, a chef’s knife, a paring knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, a utility knife, and a paring knife. And right now it’s all 58% off. What a steal.

Weber Genesis E-325S Propane Gas Grill

Amazon

Prime Day is an excellent time to save on big ticket items, like grills. This Weber grill is our favorite grill overall thanks to its easy-to-use design and large surface area. It has 787 square inches of cooking surface, which is enough space to cook about 20 burgers at once. One of our testers couldn’t praise it enough, writing, “I would feel comfortable recommending this grill to anyone looking to invest, and at this point in time, it is one of the best grills I have ever used.”

Swedish Dishcloths 10-Pack

Amazon

I love these dishcloths so much. Not only are they sustainable, which is nice, they also just last a long time, which means I rarely have to restock them. Instead of using paper towels, I’ve transitioned to pretty much only using these to sop up messes and spills in the kitchen. They come in a pack of 10 and are machine-washable, so if they ever get grimy, I just chuck them in the machine and they’re as good as new.

Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid

Amazon

Our favorite robot vacuum is on big sale, and right now you can take $100 off this two-for-one vacuum. It ranked as our favorite because it can vacuum and mop all at once, taking time out of your day-to-day chores. It can smoothly transition from hardwood to rugs, and we found it hardly makes any noise compared to other models. Pick this up before this deal ends.

Y Yhy Set of 6 Pasta Bowls

Amazon

We can’t get enough of these pasta bowls. If you haven’t heard, a pasta bowl, or “blate,” is a shallow, but wide bowl. This unique shape makes it ideal for dishes with a sauce, like pasta. This keeps the sauce inside the dish without spilling like it would on a plate, but gives you more room to evenly distribute the sauce unlike a bowl. This set of six is perfect for serving up salads, fish, steak, and, of course, pasta. For just $29, that’s just under $5 a bowl.

Breville Compact Smart Toaster

Amazon

If you live in a small space and you don’t want to turn the oven on, you need this toaster. If you don’t, you still need this toaster. It’s basically a miniature oven that heats up and cooks without the wait time of a regular one. It has eight different cooking functions, a medium capacity (it measures 16.7- by 15.6- by 10.2-inches) and the inside of the oven even has a nonstick coating for easy cleaning. It’s a kitchen game-changer, and right now you can add it to your kitchen for under $200.

Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender

Amazon

It’s warmer out, and if you don’t have a blender for whipping up smoothies and milkshakes, you need to add one to your home ASAP. This Ninja is one we can’t stop talking about. It’s a personal blender, so it doesn’t take up too much room, but it still has plenty of power (1100-watts to be exact). It comes with two 24-ounce to-go cups as well, so all you have to do is blend, and then hit the road with your cold drink of choice.

Zojirushi 5.5-Cup Micom Rice Cooker

Amazon

I need you to know something: If you’re not cooking your rice with a rice cooker, you’re wasting your time. I have this exact model and use it at least five times a week. All you do is put the rice and water in, and hit start. About an hour later, there’s perfectly cooked rice every time. And if you think that’s long, the good news is it’s entirely electric, so you can take the dog for a walk while it’s cooking or do other chores. Bottom line, you’ll never have to watch a pot of water boil again. At least for rice.

Takeya Actives 24-Ounce Water Bottle

Amazon

Staying hydrated is important, and so we didn’t take testing water bottles lightly. After testing several popular models, we named the Takeya Actives bottle our top pick. We loved the looped handle for easy carrying, as well as the tight-fitting cap to ensure spills never happen. We also found that during testing, water stayed colder than its original temperature for up to six full hours, which is beyond impressive. Grab this bottle while it’s still on sale for Prime Day.

Bodum Chambord 1-Liter French Press

Amazon

A high-quality cup of French press coffee is a great way to start your morning, but of course, you need the right tool for the job. After testing numerous French presses, we named the Bodum Chambord our top pick. We found it crafted a clean and smooth cup of coffee every single time we used it, and we loved its sleek look as well. Right now, it’s deeply discounted at Amazon, so pick one up while you can.