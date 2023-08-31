From Wüsthof to Le Creuset and All-Clad, These Are the 8 Kitchen Deals I’m Eyeing During Amazon’s Massive Labor Day Sale

Whenever a big sale comes around, Amazon's always filled with so many marked down deals, it can be hard to keep track. I should know, since I surf retailer's deals for a living. And the thousands of Labor Day Weekend deals are surely no exception.

The retailer is officially slashing prices on everything you could possibly need for your kitchen, and after scouring them all, I've garnered up a shopping list for myself. From mega-discounted Wüsthof knives, to All-Clad skillets and Le Creuset baking dishes, below are the eight items I'm itching to score most this holiday weekend, with discounts soaring up to 54% off.

Editor-Loved Kitchen Labor Day Deals at Amazon

Wüsthof Gourmet 11-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon

After hearing Ina Garten herself recommend Wüsthof knives, I’ve been intrigued. She says their German stainless steel is durable and well worth an investment. And with this 54% off deal, this set fully caught my attention. It’s an 11-piece set, so you’ll get a wide variety of pieces. Specifically, it comes with a paring and utility knife for detailed work, a chef’s knife and a bread knife for everyday use, plus a steak knife set, shears, and a honing steel for sharpening. And it all comes in a light, natural looking wooden block.

Winco Heavy-Duty Flat Silicone Spatula

Amazon

When I got my first professional tool kit from culinary school, inside was what I believe to be this spatula. There’s no label or logo on it, but it looks virtually identical. This spatula has proven itself to be an incredibly essential tool for baking. It’s made with a silicone that's super stiff, plus the shape of it is quite large. All of these things sound like what you don’t necessarily want, but when it comes to thicker batters, icings, and scraping batches of baked goods like cookie dough, it’s life-changing since it can really help cut through and lift everything with ease. Mine currently needs an upgrade after over half a decade of use, so I’m planning to pick another up.

Stasher Silicone 4-Piece Reusable Storage Bag Set

Amazon

I’ve seen these bags all over Amazon, and I’ve always wanted to add them to my collection. They’re great for rogue ingredients, like half of a lemon, an open block of cheese, or maybe some pre-chopped vegetables, snacks, or other on-the-go foods. This set gives you a variety of sizes, which is ideal. You’ll get two sandwich sized bags, and two snack sized bags, all for 25% off right now. Since they’re reusable, they’ll also help me cut down on single-use plastic bags too.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Amazon

I like my coffee piping hot. The machines I use to make my coffee often brew it to the temperature I need it to be, but sometimes it just doesn’t stay as hot for as long as I want it to. And now that we’re approaching cooler weather again, this Ember mug might be something to add to my repertoire, especially at a discount. It’s battery powered and keeps your drinks at the ideal temperature, whether it’s tea, coffee, hot chocolate, or maybe even some mulled cider. The 14-ounce size is perfect for me, and so is the sleek black color.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

Amazon

This is the updated version of the air fryer I already own and love. I’d already recommend it as is, but with a nearly 50% off discount, it’s well worth picking up. I love how evenly it browns every ingredient I throw in it, whether it’s sweet potato fries, spring rolls, salmon, or brussel sprouts. With this digital display, you’ll be able to see exactly how much cooking time you have left, as well as choose from a variety of presets for fuss-free air frying.

Ateco 4.25-Inch Ultra Offset Spatula

Amazon

This flat stainless steel spatula is one of the most used tools in my kitchen — I use it for baking, whether I’m spreading batters, icing cakes, or shimmying food out of pans. But, it’s also great for a variety of cooking tasks like making sandwiches, lifting small bites up, and layering up casserole dishes or lasagna. I love its small 4.25-inch size, since it’s small and thin enough to do a variety of tasks. It’s also really easy to hold and control. I could always use a few of these, and now that they’re just shy of 30% off, I’m adding another one straight to my cart.

Le Creuset 14.75 by 9-inch Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Amazon

If you can’t tell, I’m already dreaming about fall. Though dishes like eggplant parm are a year-round staple, I get the itch to make them more often in the fall and winter, since I have more time for it. And, you need a nice casserole dish just for the job. This nifty Le Creuset one is on sale in a few colors, though I have my eye on this artichaut option. I love that it’s made with the brand’s stoneware, so it’ll brown foods well. It’s also a great size at 14.25 by 9 inches. But the real bonus is that it comes with a lid that doubles as a platter. Multifunction is key, especially when you want to maximize your space.

All-Clad 10-Inch Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Fry Pan

Amazon

I’ve always wanted an All-Clad pan. This is actually one of our favorite tried and tested stainless steel pans. It ranked as our favorite splurge, unsurprisingly, but it’s on sale right now, making it the time to buy it. I mainly want it to toss together pasta dishes. I usually cook batches for just one or two people, so this 10-inch size is perfect for me. It’ll also come in handy for literally everything else, since stainless steel is a great all-purpose material for a pan. We specifically love this pan because it performs reliably and has even heat distribution, whether you use it on the stove or pop it into the oven, since it’s safe up to 600℉.

