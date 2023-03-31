14 Kitchen Essentials I’m Telling My Sister to Buy for Her New Apartment

While we might accumulate kitchen gear over time, moving is an excellent opportunity to reassess what we have and what we might need in a new space.

My sister is getting an apartment of her own this week, and she’s been planning how she’ll outfit her kitchen for some time. But there’s plenty she still needs before leaving our childhood home, so I’ve decided to use my shopping editor expertise to help her.

I spend 40 hours a week looking at and testing kitchen products. And with that knowledge, I’ve suggested tools and appliances that will help her make the most of her new kitchen, whether they’re time-saving tools that she might not know she needs, or pieces I think have effective designs that are well-worth picking up.

Below, I’ve listed the 14 items I think my sister should add to her new kitchen. If you’re moving, or maybe even looking to review your collection too (thanks, spring cleaning), you can shop my recommendations below, starting at just $14.

14 Move-In Ready Kitchen Essentials

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $130 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Kilne The 6-Piece Knife Set, $190 (originally $210) at kilne.com

Y YHY 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, $29 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set, $26 at amazon.com

Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Dutch Oven, $80 (originally $133) at amazon.com

Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender, $90 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Container Set, $50 (originally $67) at amazon.com

Kuhn Rikon 3-Piece Swiss Peeler Set, $15 (originally $17) at amazon.com

Lavatools Javelin Pro Digital Read Thermometer, $56 at amazon.com

OXO Good Grips 2-Piece Cookie Scoop Set, $34 (originally $35) at amazon.com

Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set, $14 at amazon.com

Le Creuset Olive Branch Collection Olive Oil Cruet, $50 at lecreuset.com

Microplane Classic Zester Grater, $16 at amazon.com

Staub 2-Piece Ceramic Bakeware Dish Set, $50 (originally $130) at zwilling.com

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

To buy: $130 (originally $150) at amazon.com

An air fryer is no secret — plenty of folks have gone ahead and grabbed one for their kitchens. I would argue this is a quick weeknight meal essential, and with a schedule as busy as my sister’s, it’s well worth the investment. She hadn’t had one on her list yet, so I went ahead and pointed her in the direction of this one from the makers of the Instant Pot. It’s our favorite pick after tons of testing, so I know it’ll do her well.

Kilne The 6-Piece Knife Set

To buy: $190 (originally $210) at kilne.com

Of all the tools to buy, I think knives can be the most intimidating. I’d been testing and using this set from Kilne myself, and I loved just how high-quality it felt. The design is really slim, so it’s perfect for anyone looking to save countertop space, and it includes a nice variety of blades, since you’ll get a chef’s knife, a santoku knife, a serrated bread knife, a paring knife, plus shears and a sharpening steel. I grabbed her the set as a gift to take that guesswork away, and gave her the steak knife set to round it all out.

Y YHY 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set

To buy: $29 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Maybe she bought plates already. And bowls. But did she buy blates? No. And that’s something I’m trying to change. I use my pasta bowls, also known as blates, for everything, whether soup, salad, stews, even dessert. It’s the perfect vessel for virtually every meal, and will likely simplify her need to buy a ton of different pieces of dishware. This Yhy set matches my sister’s small, already existing dinnerware set and it’ll round it out (if not replace it) perfectly.

Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set

To buy: $26 at amazon.com

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: These are the best measuring cups. She already has a dry measuring set covered, but I really swear by Pyrex for liquid measuring cups. They’re easy to read, microwave-safe, and practically last forever. This set is well-balanced and perfect for anyone who likes to cook and bake.

Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Dutch Oven

To buy: $80 (originally $133) at amazon.com

This Lodge Dutch oven, to me, is the perfect place to start if you’re in need of a heavy-bottomed roasting pot, but don’t want to commit to expensive alternatives. She hadn’t purchased a Dutch oven for that reason — she didn’t think she’d use it enough to justify the price. But truly, she will. Especially because we both grew up on a lot of stewed dishes and soups, so I know she’ll find a need for it.

Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender

To buy: $90 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Aside from the fact that my sister makes blended baked oats every night, she and her boyfriend are also huge smoothie and protein shake people. We’ve owned older versions of this Ninja model in the past. They blend exceptionally well and last a long time without losing steam, so it’s a no-brainer that she needs one of her own. They’re of course perfect for shakes and smoothies, but they’re also great for dressings, sauces, and more.

Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Container Set

To buy: $50 (originally $67) at amazon.com

These are not only essentials for every kitchen, but most especially for people who like to meal prep. My sister tends to make most of her meals on the weekend so she’s not scrambling Monday through Friday, and I recommended these Brilliance containers from Rubbermaid. They’re our favorite editor-tested food storage containers for their sheer ease and functionality.

Kuhn Rikon 3-Piece Swiss Peeler Set

To buy: $15 (originally $17) at amazon.com

Every home needs vegetable peelers, and these make prepping ingredients so easy. The Y-shape glides over produce of all shapes and sizes, so it’ll make a tedious task like peeling quite mindless. I love that these come in a pack of three and they’re affordable, so it’s a win-win.

Lavatools Javelin Pro Digital Read Thermometer

To buy: $56 at amazon.com

Far too many people live without a quick-read thermometer, including my sister. Aside from the fact that having and using one is generally important for food safety, it also helps make proteins like chicken and beef taste better. That’s all thanks to the fact that it’ll likely stop you from seriously overcooking your food for the best texture overall.

OXO Good Grips 2-Piece Cookie Scoop Set

To buy: $34 (originally $35) at amazon.com

Meatballs — they’re practically a fifth member of my Italian-American family. We make some variations of them at least once a month, whether chicken, mixed, or eggplant. And no person loves them more than my sister. A cookie scoop makes shaping them as fuss-free as possible, plus the consistent shapes will all cook evenly. She’ll of course use them for shaping cookies, too, and having a set is great in case you need different sizes or want to delegate one for savory projects and one for sweet.

Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set

To buy: $14 at amazon.com

Along with measuring cups, my sister will need measuring spoons, and dual-ended magnetic ones are the way to go. They’re easy to store since you don’t have to deal with the annoying ring other types come with. Plus the dual-end makes it easy to switch from different ingredients without cross-contaminating, and these have a tapered shape that can shimmy into spice jars more easily too.

Le Creuset Olive Branch Collection Olive Oil Cruet

To buy: $50 at lecreuset.com

This olive oil cruet has my sister written all over it, both in design and function. It’s ideal to leave your most-used cooking oil out near the stove for easy access, and I love that this cruet is completely solid, so no sunlight will get in. Plus it’ll dispense the right amount of oil for drizzling in a pan, over veggies before roasting, or into dressings.

Microplane Classic Zester Grater

To buy: $16 at amazon.com

My sister is lemon-obsessed. She adds it into her dressings, squeezes and zests it into veggie sides like broccoli, as well as atop chicken. No tool is going to zest it as well as a microplane, so for that reason alone she desperately needs one. She’ll also use it to grate cheese, garlic, and more.

Staub 2-Piece Ceramic Bakeware Dish Set

To buy: $50 (originally $130) at zwilling.com

If my sister had a craving for lasagna but didn’t have a casserole dish, I don’t know what she’d do. The Italian-American style dish of stacked pasta, mini meatballs, ricotta cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, and sauce practically ran through my family's veins growing up. It’s still one of her favorite things to eat to this day. This set from Staub is a great way to get the standard 9-by-13-inch size, along with a smaller option for versatility. Make sides, casseroles, and more in them with total ease.

