The 23 Best Labor Day Sales to Stock Up on Cookware, Appliances, Grills, and More

Labor Day signals one of the last opportunities for a summer vacation, but there’s another reason to be excited for this holiday weekend as many top retailers are launching their last sales of the season. As we start getting our warmer blankets out of storage, we’re looking forward to firing up the oven again. That’s why it’s time to stock up on all the cookware you will need to prepare fall meals, as well as outdoor furniture to use by the fire pit.

Your backyard can still be a place to gather with friends and family, whether you want to roast marshmallows or sip a glass of red wine. That’s why it’s so exciting that West Elm, Pottery Barn, and others have deeply discounted outdoor dining tables, lounge chairs, and serveware that you'll reach for at every dinner party.

If you’re already dreaming about grilling next year or want to snag a portable grill that you can take on camping and road trips this fall, Recteq and Blackstone have both discounted their entire inventory. And at Home Depot it’s not just grills, but fire pits, patio furniture, and appliances that are on sale for up to 50% off right now.

You can also save on tons of cookware brands we love. Right now, you can head to Our Place for up to 40% off cookware bundles, while over at Great Jones, take $125 off cookware sets. Le Creuset is also having a blowout end-of-summer sale, with 30% off bakeware and up to 50% even more of its bestselling cookware.

With so many massive Labor Day sales happening right now, you can close out summer on a high note — and stock up on all the kitchen and outdoor essentials you need to get you through fall and winter. Below, find all the best sales to check out now — just hurry before your favorite products sell out.

Best Cookware Deals

Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven

Le Creuset

Le Creuset: Beginning 9/1, take 30% off nonstick metal bakeware. You’ll also receive two free mugs with a purchase of $250 or more, and Heritage Pie Dish is marked down to $45. The Factory to Table is also happening now, where you can save up to 50% off Dutch ovens, skillets, and stainless steel cookware.

Our Place: During the Goodbye Summer Sale, take up to 40% off cookware bundles and 25% off bestselling cookware, including the Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Tableware and ceramic bakeware are also on sale.

Great Jones: From August 28th to Tuesday, September 5th, take 25% off sitewide with code LDW25. You can also save up to $125 on cookware sets.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

Food52: Right now, if you spend $250 to $500, take 20% off your purchase, or 25% if you spend more than $500, using code SAVEBIG. The sale ends September 4.

Anyday Cookware: Starting on August 31, take 20% off a purchase of $100 or more, and get a free gift with a purchase of $125. Plus, you can also score free shipping on purchases of $30 or more.

Made In Cookware: During the Made In Cookware Labor Day sale, save as much as 25% on serving platters, bowls, frying pans, and cookware.

Fellow Game Changing Duo

Fellow

Fellow: Through September 4, Take up to 25% off everything during the Just A Really Good Sale, including coffee grinders and electric kettles.

Great Jones Family Style 5-Piece Cookware Set

Great Jones

Xtrema Cookware: During the 16th Anniversary Sale, all Xtrema Cookware is 30% off, and grab an extra 15% off for orders over $275.

Meyer Cookware: The Back to School features savings of up to 40% off cookware sets and cooking tool sets.



Best Grill and Outdoor Deals

Igloo 52-Quart Cooler

REI

REI: This Labor Day sale features tons of discounts, up to 30% off on camp kitchen gear, including 20% off Yeti coolers.

Home Depot: Save up to 50% off on patio furniture, grills, and fire pits until 9/4.

Biolite: From August 25th to September 4th get up to 25% off sitewide, including portable fire pits and camp stoves, as well as lanterns and headlamps that you can use for outdoor cooking while camping and hiking.

Hampton Bay Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Home Depot

Recteq: Wood pellet grills, as well as coolers, grilling accessories, rubs, and sauces, are all up to 15% off until September 4.

Blackstone: Save up to $100 on Blackstone griddles and take 10% off grilling accessories. Cookware bundles that include a grill and a pizza oven are also on sale.

Best Home Deals

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Target

Amazon: Find thousands of deals on appliances, kitchen gadgets, knives, and food storage during Amazon’s Labor Day sale.

Target: Save up to 70% off on kitchen appliances, kitchen storage and organization, and cooking gadgets.

West Elm: Save hundreds on outdoor dining tables, dinnerware, and comfortable lounge chairs at West Elm right now.

Pottery Barn Fluted Acrylic Drinking Glasses, Set of 8

West Elm

Nordstrom: Save on cutlery, Staub cookware, Cuisinart appliances, and more during Nordstrom’s Limited Time Sale.

Pottery Barn: Outdoor decor and entertaining furniture, including serving dishes, cocktail glasses, and outdoor dining tables, are included in Pottery Barn’s clearance section.

Anthropologie: During the Labor Day Home Event, Anthropologie is offering up to 50% aprons, wine and cocktail glasses, serving dishes, and so much more tableware.



Les Ottomans La Menagerie Ottomane Porcelain Salad Plate

Anthropologie

Ashley: Save up to 50% on outdoor furniture until September 11.

LG Electronics: Large appliances like cooktops, dishwashers, and wall ovens are as much as 25% off during the LG Labor Day sale.

Bed Bath and Beyond: Take up to 20% off patio furniture and 15% off dining room furniture, as well as 30% off small kitchen appliances, with prices starting at $39.