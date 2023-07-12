What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Prime Day Deals We’ve Been Thinking About Prime Day for Weeks—Here Are the Deals We Can’t Resist There’s an embarrassing amount of food storage, even for us. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 12, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Madison Woiten Prime Day is here, and we couldn’t be more excited. From huge sales on grills to massive discounts on patio furniture, Amazon is packed with deals that run the gamut. Our team has spent the last few weeks gearing up, and now that the big day(s) is here, we’re ready to make a few purchases of our own. If you’ve ever wanted to know what a group of shopping experts are coveting on a shopping holiday, now’s your chance. We’ve rounded up the best deals our editors and writers are eyeing and buying, from steam mops to food storage containers (wow, we are a really fun bunch, huh?). Keep scrolling to shop our favorite deals happening during Prime Day. Our Favorite Prime Day Deals: Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill, $225 (originally $320) Zip Top Reusable Food Storage Bags, Set of 3, $38 (originally $60) OXO Good Grips Chef's Mandoline Slicer 2.0, $62 (originally $100) Shark Steam Mop, $51 (originally $90) All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 2-Piece Fry Pan Set, $161 (originally $230) Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $249 (originally $399) Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set, $130 (originally $190) Stasher Reusable Silicone Bags, 4-Pack, $38 (originally $55) Rubbermaid 16-Piece Food Storage Containers, $19 (originally $25) Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill Amazon Buy on Amazon $320 $225 I have wanted a grill on my balcony for the past year, but my partner has said no to the idea every single time. Recently, I convinced her, and this is the one I'm grabbing. It's nearly $100 off for Prime Day and has three adjustable burners. It folds up nice and small so when it's not in use, I can push it into our outdoor closet. But it has plenty of power (20,000 BTU), so I can char steak and vegetables for the rest of the summer (and well into winter, too). —Daniel Modlin, Commerce Editor Zip Top Reusable Food Storage Bags, Set of 3 Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $38 I've been waiting so long for this set to go on sale! I want to save money by bringing in my lunch to the office, and now these perfect bags with over 4,400 perfect five-star ratings will finally be mine. They are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and stand on their own, which makes storing them in the office fridge easier and spill-free. —Melissa Chavez, Associate Director, Content & Growth Strategy OXO Good Grips Chef's Mandoline Slicer 2.0 Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $62 I've held out on getting a mandoline because I delusionally thought I could make those super-thin slices freehanded. After months of trying, I cannot. So I'm grabbing OXO's pro-level prep tool while it's nearly 40% off. I'm excited to try its 21 different settings, which you can control with an easy-to-twist dial, as well as its blade that's made from super-sharp Japanese steel. —Katie Macdonald, Editorial Director Shark Steam Mop Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $53 I have to clean the wooden floors in my kitchen every single day. I'm so tired of buying disposable Swiffer pads, and I just need a more efficient way of getting it done. I have been waiting for this steam mop to go on sale. It's going to be a life changer and make a chore I can't avoid go by so much faster. —Elisabeth Sherman, Commerce Writer All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 2-Piece Fry Pan Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $230 $161 I have a stainless steel skillet, but I don't have an All-Clad one. And this set's price is pretty unbeatable. You get a 10- and a 12-inch pan for about $160 — plus all the longevity and performance All-Clad is known for. Each pan is made with stainless steel, meaning it can work on any surface, and is perfect for searing steak and sauteing vegetables. —Riddley Schirm, Senior Commerce Editor Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $399 $249 We've been waiting to finally jump at a cordless vacuum deal, and this Samsung is our pick for pet owners (our two cats are blissfully unaware of the amount of hair they deposit around the house). Navigating our carpeted stairs with an upright vacuum is tedious, and this model will be perfect for getting around the spindles and corners our larger vacuum can't manage. The cordless style is an obvious benefit, but its battery will last an hour, which is more than enough for getting through the necessary carpeted rooms we need to maintain. —Megan Soll, Associate Editorial Director Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $190 $130 I love homemade mayonnaise and making it with an immersion blender is one of the easiest ways to whip it up. And while I love the immersion blender I've had for, oh jeez, seven years, it's on its last leg — good thing this one from Vitamix is on sale, and it's "silly powerful," as my coworker Jesse Raub wrote in his review. —Grace Kelly, Associate Commerce Editor Stasher Reusable Silicone Bags, 4-Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $39 First and foremost, I love Stasher bags for keeping my food fresher longer. But they also save me money that I used to spend on single-use plastic baggies, and they make me feel good about no longer having that negative impact on the environment, too. Plus, they come in fun colors that brighten up my fridge and actually make me look forward to using them. —Ariel Scotti, Editorial Director, Partnerships Rubbermaid 16-Piece Food Storage Containers Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $19 It may not be the sexiest Prime Day buy, but I was in desperate need of new storage containers and today was the perfect time to stock up on something I've been needing at a discount. The set comes with leakproof lids that snap together and make stacking each container on top of each other easy. Plus, a 16-piece set for under $20 feels like a real steal. —Hannah Freedman, Associate Director, Content & Growth Strategy Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 