Ed Sheeran Politely Served Fans at Chicago's Most Foul-Mouthed Hot Dog Stand

Apparently, Sheeran could stand to learn a few more swear words.

By Staff Author
Published on July 31, 2023
Ed Sheeran; The Wiener's Circle in Chicago, IL
Photo:

Arturo Holmes / WireImage; D Guest Smith / Alamy Stock Photo

At Chicago’s now-iconic Wieners Circle hot dog stand, customers can get a charred double-dog, a Char burger, or a side of cheddar fries… and they’ll probably be roundly insulted for their order, their appearance, their dining companions, or all of the above. Being thoroughly abused is part of the appeal of the 40-year-old eatery, and servers who don’t have a solid vocabulary of swear words may not last very long — just ask Ed Sheeran.

The British superstar spent around 10 minutes working behind the counter at The Wieners Circle on Saturday, just a few hours before he played a concert to a crowd of 73,000 at Soldier Field. Before the “Shape of You” singer started his shift, the stand teased his arrival by writing “Do you want Edchup with that?” on its sign. 

A massive crowd gathered around the stand and, according to Wieners Circle social media manager Ragen Eggert, he managed to hand out around 100 ‘dogs to enthusiastic customers. Eggert also told Block Club Chicago that Sheeran was slightly confused when the staff started shouting insults at their customers, but quickly realized what was going on.

“Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it.”

To his credit (or to his shame, depending on how you feel about the f-word), Sheeran didn’t swear at or berate anyone. “Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly,” The Wieners Circle posted on social media network X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

"Watching Ed Sheeran behind The Wieners Circle counter passing out hot dogs was so funny," one customer told CBS News. "I'm so glad I got to witness it! How cool is it that Ed Sheeran gave me a hot dog?"

Sheeran wasn’t the only superstar to surprise fans with a recent shift behind a restaurant counter. Earlier this month, Lana Del Rey was seen wearing a uniform and a name tag while she served coffee at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama. Although Del Rey hasn’t yet explained why she was temping at the restaurant, she does name-check Florence in a song on her most recent record, singing, “Then I went to see some friends of mine/Down in Florence, Alabama.”

Regardless of her motivations, Del Rey was reportedly very friendly to customers, and took time to sign autographs and take photos with fans. “She was there, wearing a uniform and everything,” Karina Cisneros Juarez, who lives in nearby Muscle Shoals, told AL.com. “It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice.”

We can’t wait until next week when, like, Jung Kook is a server at Outback Steakhouse, or Miley Cyrus delivers an Edible Arrangement.

