You, Yes You, Can Eat Dinner with Willie Nelson at His Texas Ranch

Willie Nelson hosted his first Luck Reunion in 2012, welcoming a handful of ultra-lucky guests to his ranch near Austin, Texas, for a low-key gathering heavy on music and camaraderie. The iconic singer has just announced the events that will accompany this year’s 11th annual Luck Reunion, and if you’ve ever wanted to be one of Willie’s dinner guests, this is your chance.

On Wednesday, March 15, the ranch is opening its doors for Luck Presents: Potluck 2023 - Three Sisters, which features a slate of chefs and a carefully curated menu that celebrates the three crops most prominently featured in Indigenous cuisine.

Climbing beans, maize, and squash will be highlighted in the meals prepared by chefs Crystal Wahpepah, a member of the Kickapoo Nation who runs Oakland, California's Wahpepah's Kitchen; and Brit Reed and Sewa Yuli of I-Collective, a non-profit organization that emphasizes indigenous communities' historical contributions in the food space, while showcasing their current innovations.

Fewer than 300 guests will be seated for the "Three Sisters" meal, and after everyone has finished their final course, Nelson will take the stage for an intimate performance. The proceeds will benefit the Luck Family Foundation, which in turn makes contributions to Farm Aid, The Texas Food & Wine Alliance, and Wholesome Wave.

Unsurprisingly, only a handful of single seats are available ($750), which can be purchased through the Luck Reunion website. The VIP tables for eight guests ($7,500) and half-tables for four guests ($4,000) are sold out, but you can sign up to be added to the waitlist.

If you can't get into Willie's backyard Potluck, you could always head about 330 miles north to visit Reba McEntire's new restaurant. In January, country music's other iconic redhead partnered with the Choctaw Nation to open Reba's Place in Atoka, Oklahoma. Its menu is heavy on comfort food — think cornbread, country-fried steaks, and smashed potatoes — and of course, there will be music.

"We wanted music — on a small stage. Not big bands. Not big loud," McEntire told People. "It's going to be something that people can remain eating, visiting, while the music's going on. I will go in and do some music, singing, absolutely. It has to be friendly."

Seeing Willie Nelson and Reba McEntire are two solid entries for anyone's bucket list — imagine if you could cross them both off this year.

