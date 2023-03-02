You, Yes You, Can Eat Dinner with Willie Nelson at His Texas Ranch

Join him for one delicious night of food and music.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023
Willie Nelson performs in concert during Farm Aid at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 24, 2022
Photo:

Gary Miller / Getty Images

Willie Nelson hosted his first Luck Reunion in 2012, welcoming a handful of ultra-lucky guests to his ranch near Austin, Texas, for a low-key gathering heavy on music and camaraderie. The iconic singer has just announced the events that will accompany this year’s 11th annual Luck Reunion, and if you’ve ever wanted to be one of Willie’s dinner guests, this is your chance. 

On Wednesday, March 15, the ranch is opening its doors for Luck Presents: Potluck 2023 - Three Sisters, which features a slate of chefs and a carefully curated menu that celebrates the three crops most prominently featured in Indigenous cuisine. 

Climbing beans, maize, and squash will be highlighted in the meals prepared by chefs Crystal Wahpepah, a member of the Kickapoo Nation who runs Oakland, California's Wahpepah's Kitchen; and Brit Reed and Sewa Yuli of I-Collective, a non-profit organization that emphasizes indigenous communities' historical contributions in the food space, while showcasing their current innovations. 

Fewer than 300 guests will be seated for the "Three Sisters" meal, and after everyone has finished their final course, Nelson will take the stage for an intimate performance. The proceeds will benefit the Luck Family Foundation, which in turn makes contributions to Farm Aid, The Texas Food & Wine Alliance, and Wholesome Wave. 

Unsurprisingly, only a handful of single seats are available ($750), which can be purchased through the Luck Reunion website. The VIP tables for eight guests ($7,500) and half-tables for four guests ($4,000) are sold out, but you can sign up to be added to the waitlist.  

If you can't get into Willie's backyard Potluck, you could always head about 330 miles north to visit Reba McEntire's new restaurant. In January, country music's other iconic redhead partnered with the Choctaw Nation to open Reba's Place in Atoka, Oklahoma. Its menu is heavy on comfort food — think cornbread, country-fried steaks, and smashed potatoes — and of course, there will be music. 

"We wanted music — on a small stage. Not big bands. Not big loud," McEntire told People. "It's going to be something that people can remain eating, visiting, while the music's going on. I will go in and do some music, singing, absolutely. It has to be friendly." 

Seeing Willie Nelson and Reba McEntire are two solid entries for anyone's bucket list — imagine if you could cross them both off this year. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Reba McEntire; a cocktail
Here's What's on the Menu at Reba McEntire's First Restaurant
restaurant menu
Chefs Explain 9 Things That Are Different About Menus Right Now
Suite 1986
Everything You Can Eat and Drink on Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus
The Best AprÃ¨s-Ski Towns in America
The Best Après-Ski Towns in America
A classic chicken Pad Thai
You Think You Understand Thai Culture Because You Eat at Thai Restaurants? Think Again
The Glacier Express connects the ski resorts of Zermatt and St. Moritz
This Glamorous Train Lets You Eat Your Way Through the Swiss Alps
Tacos at Elemi in El Paso
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
Iowa 80
The Best Gas Station and Truck Stop Food in America
Sushi Taro, Washington DC
The Most Expensive Sushi in the U.S. (That's Actually Worth It)
The Best Fire Pits for 2022
The 8 Best Fire Pits for Heating, Cooking, and Ambience
napa-valley-scene-blog1117.jpg
The Best Appointment-Only Tasting Experiences in Napa and Sonoma Wine Country
Palizzi Social Club
Philadelphia's Best Italian Restaurants, From Red-Sauce Joints to Refined Cuisine
Manee Chauhan
Maneet Chauhan's Diwali is Full of Light and Laughter
City Winery reusable bottle
Grand Central Station Is Getting a Cool New Wine Bar — Complete with Wine Growlers for Commuters
Glorietta Trattoria, Jackson Hole, Wyoming
The Most Romantic Restaurant in Every State
West Bound and Down
16 Craft Breweries Where the Food Is as Big a Draw as the Beer