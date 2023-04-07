Lifestyle Kitchen Amazon Dropped Major Deals on Cookware, Knives, and Outdoor Dining Furniture for Easter Weekend — Up to 73% Off Score discounts on top brands like Ninja, Staub, J.A. Henckels, and more. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Best Deal Overall: Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 15-Piece Cutlery Set, $95 (originally $200) Celebrating Easter usually involves some seriously delicious treats. Frequent hosts know it’s essential to keep your kitchen equipped with the right tools to serve a crowd Whether you’re pleasing the kiddos or putting out a grown-up breakfast spread — these pots, pans, appliances, and more will help. The best part? They’re all on sale up to 73% off. Ahead of the big holiday weekend, Amazon is dropping some wow-worthy deals on top-rated kitchen gear, including items from brands you know and love. Think: Staub, Le Creuset, J.A. Henckels, Cuisinart, and Ninja (just to name a few) starting at just $17. Cookware, entertaining must-haves, and even outdoor dining furniture are all part of the major discounts happening now. All these on-sale picks are actually hiding in Amazon’s Gold Box Deals hub, which includes all the best deals to grab right now. Plus, there are even some markdowns on last-minute Easter essentials, including wicker baskets and egg dyes as well as Ghirardelli chocolate and Peeps marshmallows in the Amazon Fresh section. All you need is a Prime membership to take advantage of free same-day delivery on any items you may have forgotten to pick up, plus that coveted two-day shipping on everything else. Amazon Best Cookware Deals If you’re looking to replace your go-to skillet with something new, opt for a versatile Calphalon nonstick pan that can easily cook up eggs as well as roast carrots and asparagus in the oven for just $90. Staub’s 4-quart cocotte is also marked down to its lowest price in 30 days — perfect for spring soups, savory pies, and traditional hot cross buns. If your family loves casseroles, Staub’s oval baking dish set will be your new go-to. It comes with two-sized dishes, can withstand 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and is 58% off. Calphalon Premier Space-Saving Nonstick Saute Pan, $90 (originally $132) Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set, $110 (originally $170) Le Creuset Cast-Iron Square Skillet Grill, $170 (originally $215) T-fal Nonstick 8-Inch Fry Pan, $17 (originally $35) Staub Ceramic Petite Tomato Cocotte, $35 (originally $57) Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Pan, $25 (originally $44) Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, $22 (originally $32) Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, $95 (originally $130) Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan, $100 (originally $130) Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven, $80 (originally $133) Staub Ceramic Oval Baking Dish Set, $50 (originally $120) Amazon Best Appliance Deals Any kitchen tool that saves you time and energy is well worth adding to your kitchen—and tons of them are on sale this weekend up to 70% off. Coffee makers from Instant and espresso machines from Calphalon are up to 45% off right now. Air fryers and toaster ovens are also on sale, but why not have it all with the Ninja Air Fry Oven that doubles as an air fryer and toaster. With warm weather comes cold desserts, and this Cuisinart ice cream maker will have you whipping up pints up right at home for just $99. Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $60 (originally $120) GoWise Usa 5.8-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $62 (originally $120) Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine, $275 (originally $500) Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, $148 (originally $240) Whall 12-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $120 (originally $400) Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt Maker, $99 (originally $165) Gotham Steel Smokeless Indoor Grill, $50 with coupon (originally $100) Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $320 (originally $500) Black+Decker FreshPrep 3-Cup Electric Food Chopper, $20 (originally $28) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $400 (originally $460) Amazon Best Kitchen Knife Deals If your knives are alarmingly dull, now’s the time to score a set on sale from top brands like Mercer Culinary and Victorinox. Of course, you’ll find deals from J.A. Henckels, like this three-piece starter knife set that includes a paring, utility, and chef’s knife for just $35. Calphalon also has an impressive deal on this 12-piece knife set. It comes with every knife you’ll even need for meal prep, plus kitchen shears and a self-sharpening knife block. Mercer Culinary Renaissance Santoku Knife, $43 (originally $56) J.A. Henckels Solution 3-Piece Starter Knife Set, $35 (originally $50) Victorinox 10-Inch Chef's Knife, $39 (originally $66) Cuisinart ColorCore 10-Piece Cutlery Set, $20 (originally $30) Chicago Cutlery Racine 12-Piece Knife Block Set, $80 (originally $100) Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set, $96 (originally $115) Astercook Damascus Kitchen Knife Set, $55 (originally $190) Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 15-Piece Cutlery Set, $95 (originally $200) Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set, $150 (originally $186) Imarku Japanese Chef Knife, $29 with coupon (originally $70) Amazon Best Entertaining Deals Prepping for all your hosting events this spring? Fill in the gaps with dining and cutlery essentials like dinnerware, flatware must-haves, and serveware — up to 62% off. For decorative pieces, try these pretty serving bowls from Lenox that are great for appetizers or opt for these dainty dessert plates at 52% off. J.A. Henckels flatware are also marked down, including this 20-piece set that’s just $43. If you’ve been eyeing those hybrid bowl plates ideal for saucy dishes and pastas, you’ll want to hop on this deal that’s also 50% off right now. Lenox Butterfly Meadow Serving Bowl, $54 (originally $60) Easoger Large Charcuterie Board, $29 with coupon (originally $70) Sweese Porcelain Round Dinner Plate Set, $25 (originally $50) JoyJolt Layla Wine Glass Set, $30 (originally $50) Calypso Sandwich Melamine Tidbit Tray, $15 (originally $19) Certified International Easter Garden Dessert Plate Set, $36 (originally $77) J.A. Henckels Astley 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set, $43 (originally $85) Y Yhy Pasta Bowls Set, $31 with coupon (originally $50) Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand, $27 (originally $50) Oneida Reyna 20-Piece Silverware Set, $35 (originally $50) Amazon Best Outdoor Furniture Deals Dining alfresco calls for some stylish outdoor furniture like patio benches and bistro sets. Now adding outdoor pieces to your backyard won’t cost nearly as much — not when there are outdoor dining deals galore. This five-piece wooden dining set from Christopher Knightcomes with a small table and four chairs. If you’re looking for a bar-style patio dining set, this option seats six and is 45% off at Amazon right now. Smaller households should consider this two-seater bistro patio set that comes in a ton of colors and is 25% off. Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood Dining Set, $407 (originally $659) Walker Edison Outdoor Wood Chevron Patio Furniture Dining Set, $937 (originally $1,235) Greesum Rocking Wicker Bistro Set, $126 (originally $150) Safavieh Outdoor Collection Dining Set, $728 (originally $1,325) Signature Design by Ashley Town Wood Outdoor Table Set, $448 (originally $751) Crosley Furniture Sedona Cast Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set, $690 (originally $1,459) Grand Patio Steel Patio Bistro Set, $120 (originally $160) Flash Furniture Charlestown Adirondack Chair, $125 (originally $156) Christopher Knight Home Manila Outdoor Acacia Wood Picnic Set, $394 (originally $614) Safavieh Outdoor Living Collection Arvin Dining Set, $336 (originally $689) Amazon Best Easter Decor and Goodie Deals Get everything ready for the holiday weekend with the essentials, including this McCormick food coloring and egg dye set, this fun wicker basket, and these Ghirardelli bunny chocolates up to 56% off. McCormick Assorted Food Colors and Egg Dye Kit, $6 with coupon (originally $8) White Round Willow Gift Basket, $17 (originally $38) Creative Co-Op Blue Speckled Ceramic Robin Eggs, $20 (originally $38) Nerds Hoppin' Gummy Clusters, $3 (originally $4) Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits, $3 (originally $4) Ghirardelli Bunnies Chocolate, $10 (originally $11) KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $19 (originally $35) DDHS Lavender Wreath, $17 (originally $21) 