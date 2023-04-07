Amazon Dropped Major Deals on Cookware, Knives, and Outdoor Dining Furniture for Easter Weekend — Up to 73% Off

Celebrating Easter usually involves some seriously delicious treats. Frequent hosts know it’s essential to keep your kitchen equipped with the right tools to serve a crowd Whether you’re pleasing the kiddos or putting out a grown-up breakfast spread — these pots, pans, appliances, and more will help. The best part? They’re all on sale up to 73% off.

Ahead of the big holiday weekend, Amazon is dropping some wow-worthy deals on top-rated kitchen gear, including items from brands you know and love. Think: Staub, Le Creuset, J.A. Henckels, Cuisinart, and Ninja (just to name a few) starting at just $17. Cookware, entertaining must-haves, and even outdoor dining furniture are all part of the major discounts happening now.

All these on-sale picks are actually hiding in Amazon’s Gold Box Deals hub, which includes all the best deals to grab right now. Plus, there are even some markdowns on last-minute Easter essentials, including wicker baskets and egg dyes as well as Ghirardelli chocolate and Peeps marshmallows in the Amazon Fresh section. All you need is a Prime membership to take advantage of free same-day delivery on any items you may have forgotten to pick up, plus that coveted two-day shipping on everything else.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

If you’re looking to replace your go-to skillet with something new, opt for a versatile Calphalon nonstick pan that can easily cook up eggs as well as roast carrots and asparagus in the oven for just $90. Staub’s 4-quart cocotte is also marked down to its lowest price in 30 days — perfect for spring soups, savory pies, and traditional hot cross buns. If your family loves casseroles, Staub’s oval baking dish set will be your new go-to. It comes with two-sized dishes, can withstand 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and is 58% off.

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

Any kitchen tool that saves you time and energy is well worth adding to your kitchen—and tons of them are on sale this weekend up to 70% off. Coffee makers from Instant and espresso machines from Calphalon are up to 45% off right now. Air fryers and toaster ovens are also on sale, but why not have it all with the Ninja Air Fry Oven that doubles as an air fryer and toaster. With warm weather comes cold desserts, and this Cuisinart ice cream maker will have you whipping up pints up right at home for just $99.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Knife Deals

If your knives are alarmingly dull, now’s the time to score a set on sale from top brands like Mercer Culinary and Victorinox. Of course, you’ll find deals from J.A. Henckels, like this three-piece starter knife set that includes a paring, utility, and chef’s knife for just $35. Calphalon also has an impressive deal on this 12-piece knife set. It comes with every knife you’ll even need for meal prep, plus kitchen shears and a self-sharpening knife block.

Amazon

Best Entertaining Deals

Prepping for all your hosting events this spring? Fill in the gaps with dining and cutlery essentials like dinnerware, flatware must-haves, and serveware — up to 62% off. For decorative pieces, try these pretty serving bowls from Lenox that are great for appetizers or opt for these dainty dessert plates at 52% off. J.A. Henckels flatware are also marked down, including this 20-piece set that’s just $43. If you’ve been eyeing those hybrid bowl plates ideal for saucy dishes and pastas, you’ll want to hop on this deal that’s also 50% off right now.

Amazon

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals

Dining alfresco calls for some stylish outdoor furniture like patio benches and bistro sets. Now adding outdoor pieces to your backyard won’t cost nearly as much — not when there are outdoor dining deals galore. This five-piece wooden dining set from Christopher Knightcomes with a small table and four chairs. If you’re looking for a bar-style patio dining set, this option seats six and is 45% off at Amazon right now. Smaller households should consider this two-seater bistro patio set that comes in a ton of colors and is 25% off.

Amazon

Best Easter Decor and Goodie Deals

Get everything ready for the holiday weekend with the essentials, including this McCormick food coloring and egg dye set, this fun wicker basket, and these Ghirardelli bunny chocolates up to 56% off. Plus, you’ll also find some fun decorative must-haves for your Easter celebration and beyond, including lavender wreaths that’ll welcome guests and even these pastel-colored oven mitts from KitchenAid — up to 47% off.