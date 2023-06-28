Don't Wait for Prime Day–This Bestselling Robot Vacuum Is Already $300 Off

That's a 50% markdown.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Published on June 28, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

While I do enjoy a clean home and kitchen, sometimes there’s just not enough time in the day to get everything done. A great solution to grab up those errant cookie crumbs, pieces of cereal, pet hair, dust, and other debris is a robot vacuum. These tools zoom around the floor, taking care of all of the messes for you, leaving you with ample time to do other things.

If you like the sound of a hands-free solution that handles vacuuming for you, now is the time to grab a robot vacuum. Right now, ahead of Prime Day, the Shark Robot Self-Empty Vacuum is $300 off at Amazon. Hurry and grab one before they’re gone.

To buy: Shark Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum, $300 (originally $600) at amazon.com

This robot vacuum does it all. Hook it up to an app on your phone or use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and watch this vacuum work wonders. To begin, it takes a tour of your home and maps out each room. It’s smart enough that you can tell it which room you want to be cleaned and when you want it to clean so it doesn’t interrupt your routine. Of course, you can also program a set schedule for it to clean your entire home. Unlike some robot vacuums, this one has a self-emptying feature where it dumps crumbs, dirt, and debris into a base. While you do have to empty that base, you only have to do this deed once every 45 days, rather than after each time it cleans, according to the brand. 

Some robot vacuums run errantly around the floors, grabbing debris as they go. But not this one. The Shark robot vacuum systematically cleans row by row, covering each room before heading off to do another one. Its powerful suction and self-cleaning brush roll handle small and large debris and have no issues with transitioning from hard floors to carpet. Another cool aspect of this robot vacuum is the recharging feature. When it’s running low on battery, it returns to the charging dock, refreshes itself, and heads back out to finish the chore.

This robot vacuum has pulled in over 18,500 five-star ratings at Amazon, with shoppers praising it for its excellent performance. One reviewer wrote, “It’s the best purchase for our home so far,” adding that “it literally cleans about 95% of the floor” and was “super efficient.” While another writes, “This thing is worth every single penny,” continuing on to say that “it sucks up hair, dirt, glitter, whatever, just like a vacuum should.” They like that they don’t have to empty it that often either.

A third reviewer is ecstatic that they no longer have to vacuum and calls this a “must have.” They love it so much that they have even given it a name (it’s Bruce).

Hand the job of vacuuming over to your new best friend — the Shark Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum. Snatch it up now while it’s 50% off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $300.

