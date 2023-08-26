Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day

With Labor Day just around the corner, you might be anticipating the many deal's popping up on different retailers' sites. But what if I told you that you don't actually have to wait until then to score those rare deals?

Amazon is already teeming with tons of discounts on popular kitchen brands hiding in its Outlet Section, just waiting to be added to your cart. You'll find everything from Henckels knives, Cuisinart cookware, Nespresso coffee makers, to these Honey-Can-Do containers to help organize your refrigerator, all at a discount. Shop over 20 of our favorite finds below, with deals soaring up to 74% off.

Best Overall Amazon Outlet Kitchen Deals

Best Amazon Outlet Appliance Deals

I personally bought this Philips air fryer last year for my parents for the holidays, and though I bought it at a great discount, I was floored to see that it’s 74% off right now in Amazon’s outlet section. This nifty appliance has held a spot on my family’s kitchen counter ever since I bought it, since it makes light work of weeknight dinners. We love that it has a nice 4-quart capacity — it’s big enough to fit a nice batch of broccoli, salmon filets, chicken, tofu, or anything else we decide to whip up butnot so big that it doesn’t fit on the counter. Everything also browns perfectly, often better than what our conventional oven can do.

Cuckoo 6-Cup Rice Cooker

With cooler weather slowly moving in, it’s also officially time to prepare our most comforting meals. A rice cooker is essential if you plan to break out any stew recipes, and this Cuckoo model is just shy of 30% off right in time for fall. This gadget will cook up white rice, brown rice, and oats without any of the typical guesswork of the stovetop. It comes with nine different settings, which you’ll select through the front display. It also has a 12-cup capacity of cooked rice, so it’s perfect if you like to meal prep or cook for multiple people at a time.

Best Amazon Outlet Cookware and Bakeware Deals

If you’ve got the baking itch, you’re in luck. This Cuisinart muffin pan is 60% off just in time to fill the void. Whether a pumpkin muffin, apple muffin, or even a classic cupcake, you’ll be able to bake up to 12 at a time in this pan. It’s made with aluminum for even heat retention, plus it has a nonstick coating, so you don’t have to sacrifice any of your precious baked goods.

Calphalon 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

This Calphalon cast iron skillet is also on sale. It’s the perfect everything piece since you can still use it in your grill to finish off summer, then pop it into the oven for cozy skillet meals this fall. It comes pre-seasoned, so it’s ready to use straight away. The 12-inch diameter is perfect if you want to cook meals for a few people, plus it can handle crumbles, casseroles, and more. You’ll find a nice long handle on one end, with a helper handle and two pour spouts for easy draining too.

Best Amazon Outlet Tools and Accessories Deals

Kitchen tools are best not overlooked, especially when they’re at a discount. They often play a key role in helping us prepare our favorite meals. Knives are no exception, like this 6-inch chef’s knife from Mercer Culinary. It has the classic chef’s knife shape, with a tapered end with a nice rounded belly to help you chop or mince anything like herbs or garlic with ease. Since the blade is 6 inches, it’s perfect for those who prefer a smaller, lower profile knife as they chop away. It’s made with durable high-carbon stainless steel and has triple riveted handles for extra stability and balance. Coupled with a nice discount, it’s tough to pass up.

Winco Heavy-Duty Flat Silicone Spatula

Another essential that’s over 50% off is this $5 Winco spatula. Everyone needs one of these, whether you’re scraping batter from a mixing bowl, folding whipped egg whites into waffle batter, or trying to get all of the mac and cheese out of the pot. Regardless of the task, this spatula can take it on. It’s heat safe up to 600℉, made with a strong silicone material, and is totally dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Best Amazon Outlet Food Storage and Organization Deals

Amazon’s outlet section has tons of food storage and organization options too. Though spring is often thought of as the time to do some cleaning, colder weather can often inspire a bout of motivation, too. Score this four-piece stackable set for organizing your refrigerator. It’s just $15 on sale, and each container comes in a nice and wide, long shape perfect for the shelves of your fridge (they’re each 12.4 inches long, 3.5 inches tall, and 6.3 inches wide).

The clear, plastic containers with a handle cutout on either side are lightweight and easy to move around. Store condiments, leftovers, drinks, and even produce in each bin. They’re also stackable, so it’s an easy way to maximize unused vertical space, too.

mDesign 4-Piece Organizer Bin Box Container Set

Another set of containers to grab is this pack with separate compartments They have a similar length and width as the above option but come up a bit higher with three divided sections. They’re ideal for your pantry since they can store snacks like protein bars, chips, spice packs. You could also pop them in your fridge too, depending on what works best for you.