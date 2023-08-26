Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day

Prices start at just $5.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

With Labor Day just around the corner, you might be anticipating the many deal's popping up on different retailers' sites. But what if I told you that you don't actually have to wait until then to score those rare deals? 

Amazon is already teeming with tons of discounts on popular kitchen brands hiding in its Outlet Section, just waiting to be added to your cart. You'll find everything from Henckels knives, Cuisinart cookware, Nespresso coffee makers, to these Honey-Can-Do containers to help organize your refrigerator, all at a discount. Shop over 20 of our favorite finds below, with deals soaring up to 74% off. 

Amazon Prime Day STAUB Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

Best Overall Amazon Outlet Kitchen Deals 

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology, Black, HD9630/98

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Appliance Deals 

I personally bought this Philips air fryer last year for my parents for the holidays, and though I bought it at a great discount, I was floored to see that it’s 74% off right now in Amazon’s outlet section. This nifty appliance has held a spot on my family’s kitchen counter ever since I bought it, since it makes light work of weeknight dinners. We love that it has a nice 4-quart capacity — it’s big enough to fit a nice batch of broccoli, salmon filets, chicken, tofu, or anything else we decide to whip up butnot so big that it doesn’t fit on the counter. Everything also browns perfectly, often better than what our conventional oven can do. 

Cuckoo 6-Cup Rice Cooker

Amazon CUCKOO CR-0632F | 6-Cup (Uncooked) Micom Rice Cooker

Amazon

With cooler weather slowly moving in, it’s also officially time to prepare our most comforting meals. A rice cooker is essential if you plan to break out any stew recipes, and this Cuckoo model is just shy of 30% off right in time for fall. This gadget will cook up white rice, brown rice, and oats without any of the typical guesswork of the stovetop. It comes with nine different settings, which you’ll select through the front display. It also has a 12-cup capacity of cooked rice, so it’s perfect if you like to meal prep or cook for multiple people at a time. 

Amazon Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Cookware and Bakeware Deals 

If you’ve got the baking itch, you’re in luck. This Cuisinart muffin pan is 60% off just in time to fill the void. Whether a pumpkin muffin, apple muffin, or even a classic cupcake, you’ll be able to bake up to 12 at a time in this pan. It’s made with aluminum for even heat retention, plus it has a nonstick coating, so you don’t have to sacrifice any of your precious baked goods. 

Calphalon 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Calphalon Cast Iron Skillet, Pre-Seasoned Cookware

Amazon

This Calphalon cast iron skillet is also on sale. It’s the perfect everything piece since you can still use it in your grill to finish off summer, then pop it into the oven for cozy skillet meals this fall. It comes pre-seasoned, so it’s ready to use straight away. The 12-inch diameter is perfect if you want to cook meals for a few people, plus it can handle crumbles, casseroles, and more. You’ll find a nice long handle on one end, with a helper handle and two pour spouts for easy draining too. 

Amazon Mercer Culinary M23506 Renaissance, 6-Inch Chef's Knife

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Tools and Accessories Deals 

Kitchen tools are best not overlooked, especially when they’re at a discount. They often play a key role in helping us prepare our favorite meals. Knives are no exception, like this 6-inch chef’s knife from Mercer Culinary. It has the classic chef’s knife shape, with a tapered end with a nice rounded belly to help you chop or mince anything like herbs or garlic with ease. Since the blade is 6 inches, it’s perfect for those who prefer a smaller, lower profile knife as they chop away. It’s made with durable high-carbon stainless steel and has triple riveted handles for extra stability and balance. Coupled with a nice discount, it’s tough to pass up. 

Winco Heavy-Duty Flat Silicone Spatula

Amazon Winco Heavy-duty Flat Silicone Spatula, 10-Inch

Amazon

Another essential that’s over 50% off is this $5 Winco spatula. Everyone needs one of these, whether you’re scraping batter from a mixing bowl, folding whipped egg whites into waffle batter, or trying to get all of the mac and cheese out of the pot. Regardless of the task, this spatula can take it on. It’s heat safe up to 600℉, made with a strong silicone material, and is totally dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. 

Amazon Honey-Can-Do Set of 4 Clear BPA-Free Stackable Refrigerator

Amazon

Best Amazon Outlet Food Storage and Organization Deals 

Amazon’s outlet section has tons of food storage and organization options too. Though spring is often thought of as the time to do some cleaning, colder weather can often inspire a bout of motivation, too. Score this four-piece stackable set for organizing your refrigerator. It’s just $15 on sale, and each container comes in a nice and wide, long shape perfect for the shelves of your fridge (they’re each 12.4 inches long, 3.5 inches tall, and 6.3 inches wide). 

The clear, plastic containers with a handle cutout on either side are lightweight and easy to move around. Store condiments, leftovers, drinks, and even produce in each bin. They’re also stackable, so it’s an easy way to maximize unused vertical space, too. 

mDesign 4-Piece Organizer Bin Box Container Set

Amazon mDesign Plastic Food Storage Organizer Bin Box Container

Amazon

Another set of containers to grab is this pack with separate compartments They have a similar length and width as the above option but come up a bit higher with three divided sections. They’re ideal for your pantry since they can store snacks like protein bars, chips, spice packs. You could also pop them in your fridge too, depending on what works best for you. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Ritz Royale pot holder
We Found One of Our Favorite Oven Mitt Sets Buried in Amazon's Overstock Section, and You Don't Want to Miss This Deal
Magnolia Fall Kitchen Picks Tout
I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are the 12 Best Kitchen Items to Buy from Joanna Gaines’ Fall Collection
Roundup: Top-Rated Grill Covers Under $TK Tout
These Shopper-Loved Covers on Amazon Start at $10 and Can Protect Your Beloved Grill from the Elements
Related Articles
Roundup: Best Deals This Month Tout
Our Favorite Weber Grill Is at the Lowest Price We’ve Seen in Years—Plus 24 More Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon
Y YHY Pasta Bowls Tout
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Is Coming in October—Here's Everything You Need to Know
Roundup: Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale Tout
I Use Our Place’s Do-It-All Pan Every Day, and It’s Already on Sale Ahead of Labor Day
Cuisinart Sale Tout
We Found Deals Up to 59% Off Cuisinart Food Processors, Coffee Makers, and More Hidden in Amazon's Kitchen Section
Target
Target Has 1,000+ Deals on Kitchen Organizers and Storage That Are Perfect for a Fall Refresh, Starting at $6
Williams Sonoma All Clad Sale Tout
All-Clad Cookware Is Secretly Up to 50% Off at Williams Sonoma Right Now, and We Found the 9 Best Deals
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Outlet Deals tout
Amazon’s Massive Outlet Section Has 6,000+ Deals—Shop 10 of the Best from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More
Target Henckels Knives Sale Tout
Henckels Self-Sharpening Knife Sets That Cut Through Food 'Like Butter’ Are Up to 70% Off at Target
Freelance: Saks Sale Tout
This Surprising Retailer Is Taking Over 50% Off Staub, Le Creuset, and More Top Kitchen Brands Right Now
Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer for Utensils Holder
Amazon Has a Hidden Section Devoted to Clever Kitchen Organizers—These Are the 10 Best Finds
DII Fridge Liner Tout
Shoppers Say They 'Cannot Live Without' These Washable Fridge Mats That Are Just Under $2.50 Apiece
QT: Lodge Skillet Tout
This Lodge Skillet Is 'Better at Being Nonstick Than Actual Nonstick Cookware'—and It's Nearly 30% Off
Best Sellers Roundup: Amazon's Best-Selling Grill Tools Under $20 Tout
These 8 Bestselling Tools Are Game-Changers for the Grill, and They’re All Under $20
Get Ready for Fall Camping with These Deals on Top-Rated Cooking Gear at Amazon Tout
Get Ready for Fall Camping with These Deals on Top-Rated Cooking Gear at Amazon
A Global Knife on a cutting board with two onions and a pile of diced onions.
This Japanese-Made Knife That Cut Tomatoes Into Paper-Thin Slices in Our Tests Is Over Half Off at Amazon
Plastic Storage Containers used in real world testing
The Best Plastic Storage Containers for Every Kitchen, According to Our Tests